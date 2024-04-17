Nine pictures showing life in Sunderland in 2004

It was a year of tense football, nights out and charity heroes

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Apr 2024, 16:38 BST

Twenty years have passed since all of this happened in Sunderland.

It was 2004 and it was a year of football at its most tense as well as plenty of faces in Echo photos.

The Euros, play-offs and an FA Cup run all got our attention.

So did the amateur Sunderland actors who put on a great production of Oliver, and the University of Sunderland team who designed a racing car.

Here it all is once more.

So many Sunderland faces. Read their stories in our retro gallery from 2004.

1. A year in the life of Sunderland

So many Sunderland faces. Read their stories in our retro gallery from 2004.

Comedian Bobby Knoxall had every reason to celebrate after he was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours.

2. A big day for Bobby

These fans were happy to pose for a photo during the half time break of England's Euro 2004 match with France. Here they are in Varsity.

3. Taking a moment

A team of four designers who built a racing car for the Formula Student Championships 20 years ago. They were, left to right, Chris Wightman, Allan Robinson, Omar Shehata and Jim Wright.

4. Ready to race at University of Sunderland

