Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It might have been tiny but this little school had quite a history.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaham Parochial School had an unusual distinction.

It registered 100 per cent attendance by its pupils for two months running. But what was even more unusual was - it only had three pupils at the time.

Seaham Parochial School pictured shortly before its closure. | se

Four miles a day to take lessons

And one of those faced a four-mile round trip to get to class and back each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 21 top-class memories from 1990s Sunderland schooldays

The school was actually in Seaton Village and it was the smallest in Durham County and one of the smallest in the country at the time.

Here it is in the Summer of 1938 when the three pupils were taking lessons.

Three pupils when it could take 77

Two lived nearby, and the third had to get to school from his house two miles away.

Head teacher Mis Crabb gives a final lesson to the remaining three pupils of Seaham Parochial School. | se

Miss Crabb, pictured in this Sunderland Echo archive photo, was the head mistress of a school which was capable of accommodating 77 pupils, and had 70 children on the potential roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the numbers diminished when children moved on to other schools on reaching the age of 11.

Adamson Raffle was the last pupil

The last pupils of Seaham Parochial School pictured as they looked at the blackboard in one of their final lessons. | se

The last pupil of Seaton Parochial School was 9 year old Adamson Raffle.

Tell us about your school days and which school you would like to see in our nostalgia section.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.