The little Seaham school which only had three pupils, and one of the children walked four miles a day for lessons

It might have been tiny but this little school had quite a history.

Seaham Parochial School had an unusual distinction.

It registered 100 per cent attendance by its pupils for two months running. But what was even more unusual was - it only had three pupils at the time.

Seaham Parochial School pictured shortly before its closure.Seaham Parochial School pictured shortly before its closure.
Seaham Parochial School pictured shortly before its closure. | se

Four miles a day to take lessons

And one of those faced a four-mile round trip to get to class and back each day.

The school was actually in Seaton Village and it was the smallest in Durham County and one of the smallest in the country at the time.

Here it is in the Summer of 1938 when the three pupils were taking lessons.

Three pupils when it could take 77

Two lived nearby, and the third had to get to school from his house two miles away.

Head teacher Mis Crabb gives a final lesson to the remaining three pupils of Seaham Parochial School.Head teacher Mis Crabb gives a final lesson to the remaining three pupils of Seaham Parochial School.
Head teacher Mis Crabb gives a final lesson to the remaining three pupils of Seaham Parochial School. | se

Miss Crabb, pictured in this Sunderland Echo archive photo, was the head mistress of a school which was capable of accommodating 77 pupils, and had 70 children on the potential roll.

But the numbers diminished when children moved on to other schools on reaching the age of 11.

Adamson Raffle was the last pupil

The last pupils of Seaham Parochial School pictured as they looked at the blackboard in one of their final lessons.The last pupils of Seaham Parochial School pictured as they looked at the blackboard in one of their final lessons.
The last pupils of Seaham Parochial School pictured as they looked at the blackboard in one of their final lessons. | se

The last pupil of Seaton Parochial School was 9 year old Adamson Raffle.

