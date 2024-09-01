Life in Sunderland in 1994, where two parts of Sunderland were shortlisted for a new bridge
Plans for a new bridge over the River Wear moved a stage further in 1994 two potential sites were shortlisted as a possibility.
But first, councillors heard that there were six early options for the site of the new city bridge.
Down to a shortlist of two
A Wear crossing feasibility study was prepared and it stated key factors in making the eventual decision.
They were;
The role in future highway strategy.
Impact upon existing and planned industry and construction cost.
The £23million plan was the preferred option
Although the estimated cost of the Claxheugh bridge, at £13million, was much cheaper than the estimated cost of the Deptford Bridge at £23million - environment committee members were urged to choose the Deptford site.
They were told that the Deptford choice would have a dual carriageway, and would recognise the existing heavily-used main corridor, where extra capacity would relieve the Queen Alexandra Bridge.
Councillors agreed to accept the Deptford option.
The race to victory for Brian - and pupils from Hetton and Houghton
Also in the news that year;
Brian Rushworth from Sunderland led England to victory in the Five Nations International Dunfermline half marathon.
Fourteen lifeguards took delivery of new uniforms and high chairs to keep a look-out over the beach at Seaburn.
Teams of pupils from Houghton Kepier and Hetton Schools won a war on waste competition when they surveyed 90 companies on the possibility of re-cycling waste materials.
Their findings led to a trial scheme to reclaim and re-cycle office paper.
