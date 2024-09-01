Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s 30 years since the hot topic of discussion on Wearside was a new bridge for Sunderland.

Plans for a new bridge over the River Wear moved a stage further in 1994 two potential sites were shortlisted as a possibility.

But first, councillors heard that there were six early options for the site of the new city bridge.

Down to a shortlist of two

These were eventually shortlisted to two - one at Deptford and one at Claxheugh.

Deptford was the preferred choice for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994. | se

A Wear crossing feasibility study was prepared and it stated key factors in making the eventual decision.

They were;

The role in future highway strategy.

Environmental implications in the Ford and Pallion area.

Impact upon existing and planned industry and construction cost.

The £23million plan was the preferred option

Although the estimated cost of the Claxheugh bridge, at £13million, was much cheaper than the estimated cost of the Deptford Bridge at £23million - environment committee members were urged to choose the Deptford site.

Claxheugh was one of two sites being considered for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994. | se

They were told that the Deptford choice would have a dual carriageway, and would recognise the existing heavily-used main corridor, where extra capacity would relieve the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

Councillors agreed to accept the Deptford option.

The race to victory for Brian - and pupils from Hetton and Houghton

Also in the news that year;

Brian Rushworth from Sunderland led England to victory in the Five Nations International Dunfermline half marathon.

Sunderland runner Brian Rushworth in action. | se

Fourteen lifeguards took delivery of new uniforms and high chairs to keep a look-out over the beach at Seaburn.

Kitted out in their new uniforms, ready to spring into action, were left to right: Mark Holland, John Todd and Hilton MCarthy. | se

Teams of pupils from Houghton Kepier and Hetton Schools won a war on waste competition when they surveyed 90 companies on the possibility of re-cycling waste materials.

Their findings led to a trial scheme to reclaim and re-cycle office paper.

