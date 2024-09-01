Life in Sunderland in 1994, where two parts of Sunderland were shortlisted for a new bridge

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Sep 2024
It’s 30 years since the hot topic of discussion on Wearside was a new bridge for Sunderland.

Plans for a new bridge over the River Wear moved a stage further in 1994 two potential sites were shortlisted as a possibility.

But first, councillors heard that there were six early options for the site of the new city bridge.

Down to a shortlist of two

These were eventually shortlisted to two - one at Deptford and one at Claxheugh.

Deptford was the preferred choice for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994.Deptford was the preferred choice for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994.
Deptford was the preferred choice for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994. | se

A Wear crossing feasibility study was prepared and it stated key factors in making the eventual decision.

They were;

The role in future highway strategy.

Environmental implications in the Ford and Pallion area.

Impact upon existing and planned industry and construction cost.

The £23million plan was the preferred option

Although the estimated cost of the Claxheugh bridge, at £13million, was much cheaper than the estimated cost of the Deptford Bridge at £23million - environment committee members were urged to choose the Deptford site.

Claxheugh was one of two sites being considered for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994.Claxheugh was one of two sites being considered for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994.
Claxheugh was one of two sites being considered for a new bridge for Sunderland in 1994. | se

They were told that the Deptford choice would have a dual carriageway, and would recognise the existing heavily-used main corridor, where extra capacity would relieve the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

Councillors agreed to accept the Deptford option.

The race to victory for Brian - and pupils from Hetton and Houghton

Also in the news that year;

Brian Rushworth from Sunderland led England to victory in the Five Nations International Dunfermline half marathon.

Sunderland runner Brian Rushworth in action.Sunderland runner Brian Rushworth in action.
Sunderland runner Brian Rushworth in action. | se

Fourteen lifeguards took delivery of new uniforms and high chairs to keep a look-out over the beach at Seaburn.

Kitted out in their new uniforms, ready to spring into action, were left to right: Mark Holland, John Todd and Hilton MCarthy.Kitted out in their new uniforms, ready to spring into action, were left to right: Mark Holland, John Todd and Hilton MCarthy.
Kitted out in their new uniforms, ready to spring into action, were left to right: Mark Holland, John Todd and Hilton MCarthy. | se

Teams of pupils from Houghton Kepier and Hetton Schools won a war on waste competition when they surveyed 90 companies on the possibility of re-cycling waste materials.

Their findings led to a trial scheme to reclaim and re-cycle office paper.

