Nine Sunderland chess scenes as we look at the game that's loved by England's Euro stars

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:24 BST

Check out these Sunderland retro chess scenes.

The game is loved by England's Euro stars who use it to relax.

And with International Chess Day on the way on July 20, it’s a perfect chance to look at some supporters of the game closer to home.

There's photos from 1974 to 2006 taking in Sunderland Polytechnic, Hylton Red House, East Herrington Primary and Oxclose Junior School.

High Barnes, Hetton and Horden schools also get our attention.

If you are a king or queen of the boards, tell us more.

9 Wearside chess scenes to check out as the world enjoys a resurgence in the game.

1. Check out these scenes

9 Wearside chess scenes to check out as the world enjoys a resurgence in the game. | se

Photo Sales
Victor Korchnoi, the world famous Soviet grandmaster, faced 25 local players in Sunderland Polytechnic in 1972.

2. Master at work

Victor Korchnoi, the world famous Soviet grandmaster, faced 25 local players in Sunderland Polytechnic in 1972. | se

Photo Sales
Members of the Sunderland Secondary Schools' Chess League taking part in the second annual chess congress at Hylton Red House School in 1974.

3. On board in 1974

Members of the Sunderland Secondary Schools' Chess League taking part in the second annual chess congress at Hylton Red House School in 1974. | se

Photo Sales
A game of chess helps to pass the time for (left to right) Privates Tony Semley, Clive Angell, Peter Sykes, Richard McLaughlin and George Lamie. They were based at Dykelands Road during the firefighter strike of 1977.

4. Concentrating on a 1977 scene

A game of chess helps to pass the time for (left to right) Privates Tony Semley, Clive Angell, Peter Sykes, Richard McLaughlin and George Lamie. They were based at Dykelands Road during the firefighter strike of 1977. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandEnglandSupportersQueenSchoolsNostalgiaEuro 2024
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice