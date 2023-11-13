Strictly Sunderland memories as the show gets ready for Blackpool

You've danced with the stars and we've got the proof!

We're getting glitzy in time for Strictly and its Blackpool edition.

The hugely popular show reaches the Tower ballroom next weekend and it's always a television highlight.

To get you in the groove, here's a look back on some Sunderland Strictly-related scenes.

Strictly or X Factor: You decided

The manager of the Barnes in 2009 was Stan McKeith and he had a Strictly related challenge for the people of Sunderland.

He left it up to his customers to decide whether to put Strictly or the X Factor on the pub's screen.

Stan McKeith in the Barnes in 2009.

Who won? You decided and we want you to tell us if you can remember what the result was.

Best foot forward in 2008

Maybe you were there were stars of the dance floor - Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup - led a lesson at Seaham Hall in 2008.

Strictly stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup show how it is done during a dance lesson at Seaham Hall.

They were joined by members of Seaham Hall's Salsa Club based in the venue's Healthworks Centre.

Let's hear it for these pupils from John F Kennedy Primary School who got into the Strictly spirit in 2009.

Waltzing back to 2009 and this scene from John F Kennedy Primary School.

Well done to Emily Bowden, Jack Hindmarch, Yazmin Barella and Sean Tate for stepping forward.

Striding back to 2013

Join us in 2013.

Erin Boag and Colin Jackson dancing at NPower Peterlee.

That's when Olympic star Colin Jackson was joined by Strictly favourite Erin Boag for a dance at NPower in Peterlee.

Share your memories if you met them.