Strictly Sunderland memories as the show gets ready for Blackpool
You've danced with the stars and we've got the proof!
We're getting glitzy in time for Strictly and its Blackpool edition.
The hugely popular show reaches the Tower ballroom next weekend and it's always a television highlight.
To get you in the groove, here's a look back on some Sunderland Strictly-related scenes.
Strictly or X Factor: You decided
The manager of the Barnes in 2009 was Stan McKeith and he had a Strictly related challenge for the people of Sunderland.
He left it up to his customers to decide whether to put Strictly or the X Factor on the pub's screen.
Who won? You decided and we want you to tell us if you can remember what the result was.
Best foot forward in 2008
Maybe you were there were stars of the dance floor - Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup - led a lesson at Seaham Hall in 2008.
They were joined by members of Seaham Hall's Salsa Club based in the venue's Healthworks Centre.
Let's hear it for these pupils from John F Kennedy Primary School who got into the Strictly spirit in 2009.
Well done to Emily Bowden, Jack Hindmarch, Yazmin Barella and Sean Tate for stepping forward.
Striding back to 2013
Join us in 2013.
That's when Olympic star Colin Jackson was joined by Strictly favourite Erin Boag for a dance at NPower in Peterlee.
Share your memories if you met them.
And get in touch if there's a part of Sunderland's past you would like to see in the spotlight once more.
Email [email protected]