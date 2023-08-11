The 2023 Strictly stars with a Sunderland link

Keep dancing! We are, and we are doing it with a look at the 2023 Strictly stars who have Wearside links.

The line-up for this year's show has been revealed and it includes some very familiar names.

Memories of Les at the Empire

There's Les Dennis, the funny man who we saw at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland in 2007.

Les Dennis with the glass slipper at the Empire Theatre in 2007.

He appeared as Buttons in pantomime alongside Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney who was celebrating his 87th birthday at the time, and played Baron Hardup.

The stars of Cinderella in 2007, including Les with Mickey Rooney.

Also in the show was Mickey's wife Jan who played the Fairy Godmother, Michelle Heaton as Cinderella and Andy Scott Lee as Prince Charming.

Angela is a Strictly contender

Another 2023 Strictly star is Angela Rippon CBE, television journalist and news reader.

Angela Rippon at Bernard Gilpin Primary School in 2014.

But how many of you remember when she came to Bernard Gilpin Primary School in 2014.

She appeared on a Morecambe and Wise Christmas show in 1976 and is a former presenter of Come Dancing.

Over to you for memories

And let's not forget that Strictly Come Dancing legend Craig Revel Horwood is heading back to Sunderland Empire soon.

Series 21 of Strictly is set to start in the Autumn.

What are your best memories of Strictly and have you seen any of its stars on Wearside?