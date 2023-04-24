Dale Meeks.

Dale, 48, became a household name when he played fishmonger played Simon Meredith in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Ant and Dec, who appeared with him in teen drama Byker Grove, were among those paying tribute at the weekend, describing him as ‘the loveliest of guys’.

But Dale was also much-loved in Sunderland, where we was a pantomime favourite at the Empire, and even had the honour of switch on the Christmas lights in The Bridges.

Dale Meeks pictured entertaining the residents and staff at Bannatyne Lodge, Peterlee.

In 2006 he starred in Chicago, opposite Jenifer Ellison, at the Empire and also delighted audiences in pantomime at the theatre, where he rubbed shoulders with a number of top Hollywood actors in the festive shows.

This included playing Dandini in Cindarella in 2007, appearing alongside Mickey Rooney and his real-life wife Jan Rooney.

In 2008, he played Widow Twankey in Aladdin, starring alongside Paul Michael Glaser of Starsky and Hutch, and Sheila Ferguson from the Three Degrees.

A spokesperson for the Sunderland Empire said: “Everyone at Sunderland Empire are saddened to hear of the passing of Dale Meeks.

Dale Meeks switching on the Christmas Lights with Jenifer Ellison in the MetroCentre in 2006. He also switched them on in The Bridges that year.

"Dale has performed on our stage a number of times over the years, but most memorably for us he starred in Cinderella back in 2007, our centenary year.

"Dale was incredibly dedicated, and even performed on our stage on crutches following an injury! Our thoughts are with his friends and family, particularly his brother Phillip, another one of our panto legends."

However, Dale was also well-known and loved for his community and fundraising work, and smaller performances – including in care homes in the North East.

His gigs with while South Tyneside blues outfit Shake Your Tail Feather were equally memorable.

Dale died from “heart failure” on Saturday evening at South Tyneside District Hospital, his brother Philip Meeks told the Press Association.

Philip, 55, said his brother was due to turn 49 on the day of the King’s coronation, adding: “My heart is broken.”

Fellow South Tyneside performer Stephen Sullivan also expressed his sadness by Dale’s death, as he wrote on Facebook: “Dale Meeks was an inspiration to me, watching the band when I was younger, watching him perform on stage, seeing him on the telly box and working with him.

“He was such a talent. He had so much more to give. He was loved and respected more than he knew.

"The last time I worked with him was an absolute joy. It hasn’t sunk in yet and today has been somewhat of a blur. Dale, you will be dearly missed, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humour and laugh bigger than both!”

Ant and Dec’s tribute on Twitter at the weekend read: “We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing.

“He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’!

“A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad.”

Responding to the tweet, Philip told PA: “That’s absolutely lovely.

“I sort of remember meeting them as kids myself. He (Dale) was in Byker Grove, he made one of them blind, not in real life.”

More recently, Meeks starred in ITV true crime drama The Hunt For Raoul Moat, as Moat’s friend Rory Sutcliffe.