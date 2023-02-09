The full casting for the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of Michael Harrison and David Ian’s smash hit production of the musical has been revealed, ahead of it coming to Sunderland from Monday, October 2, 2023.

Craig Revel Horwood will star as Miss Hannigan. Alongside him will be Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Paul French as Rooster, Amelia Adams as Grace Farrell, and Billie-Kay as Lily St. Regis.

The title role of Annie is shared by Zoe Akinyosade, Harlie Barthram and Poppy Cunningham. They are joined by three teams of young performers who play the residents of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Craig Revel Horwood returns as Miss Hannigan

Craig is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on tour.

His other West End Theatre credits include Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Craig directed and choreographed Strictly Ballroom the Musical which is currently touring the UK and Ireland, and the 2016/17 tour of Sister Act the Musical, as well as the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.

Annie is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, when brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Annie is heading out on tour

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.

With its award-winning book and score, this production includes the songs It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

::Annie will hit Sunderland Empire’s stage from Monday 2 October – Saturday 7 October 2023. Tickets go on public sale on Monday 13 February at 10am and are available online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland