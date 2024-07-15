Watch: A journey back in time to Sunderland's Deptford area in the 1950s and 1960s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Jul 2024, 05:01 BST

Laings, Simpson Street School, and the allotments - we have it all in a wonderful reminder of life in Deptford.

We turned the clock back to the 1950s and 1960s with the help of Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Enjoy these amazing views of St Andrews Church, The Caledonian pub, Trimdon Street West, Mount Pleasant, and much more.

Views from the 1950s and 1960s including some you probably have not seen before.

1. Daily life in Deptford

Views from the 1950s and 1960s including some you probably have not seen before. | Bill Hawkins/SAS

Our pub tour begins in 1950 with a visit to The Caledonian Arms in Trimdon Street.

2. A pint in The Caledonian

Our pub tour begins in 1950 with a visit to The Caledonian Arms in Trimdon Street. | Bill Hawkins/SAS

The demolition Of St Andrews Church was pictured in 1951.

3. A disappearing sight

The demolition Of St Andrews Church was pictured in 1951. | Bill Hawkins/SAS

Deptford Allotments as it looked in 1960. Look at that array of sheds.

4. A scene that grows on you

Deptford Allotments as it looked in 1960. Look at that array of sheds. | Bill Hawkins/SAS

