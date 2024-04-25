Nine pictures of Sunderland streets as they used to look decades ago

Every one of these photos shows a Wearside road but it shows them as they used to look decades ago. Do you recognise them?
The images were shared with us by Bill Hawkins and we thank him for another great collection of images.
Bill is a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society. To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
To share your own memories of Wearside’s past, contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]
1 / 3