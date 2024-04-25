Nine pictures of Sunderland streets as they used to look decades ago

Take a glimpse at Sunderland's streets and how they used to look.Take a glimpse at Sunderland's streets and how they used to look.
We love a trip down Memory Lane and today we are heading back down the lanes and streets of Sunderland.
By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:55 BST

Every one of these photos shows a Wearside road but it shows them as they used to look decades ago. Do you recognise them?

The images were shared with us by Bill Hawkins and we thank him for another great collection of images.

Bill is a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society. To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

To share your own memories of Wearside’s past, contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]

A 1968 view of Olive Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins

1. Olive Street

A 1968 view of Olive Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins

Looking across to Cathering Street, North Deptford in 1960. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Catherine Street

Looking across to Cathering Street, North Deptford in 1960. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins

Ropery Road in Deptford Sunderland. Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. Ropery Road

Ropery Road in Deptford Sunderland. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo: NOP

A view of Union Street in 1959. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. Union Street

A view of Union Street in 1959. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: NOP BILL HAWKINS

