Nine pictures of Sunderland streets as they used to look decades ago

Every one of these photos shows a Wearside road but it shows them as they used to look decades ago. Do you recognise them?

The images were shared with us by Bill Hawkins and we thank him for another great collection of images.

Bill is a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society. To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

To share your own memories of Wearside’s past, contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]

1 . Olive Street A 1968 view of Olive Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

2 . Catherine Street Looking across to Cathering Street, North Deptford in 1960. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

3 . Ropery Road Ropery Road in Deptford Sunderland. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo: NOP Photo Sales

4 . Union Street A view of Union Street in 1959. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: NOP BILL HAWKINS Photo Sales