Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A churchyard in Sunderland got a new name and a less grisly outlook 64 years ago today.

It was on June 30, 1960, that the five acre Sunderland Parish Churchyard was in the Echo headlines.

It had been cleared, levelled and planted with flowers, shrubs, and trees by the Corporation Parks Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A June 1960 view of the Sunderland Parish Churchyard as it got ready for its official re-opening. | se

Renamed after a Wearside hero

It had been renamed the Gray Memorial Gardens after the Rev Robert Gray, who was Rector of Sunderland during the early 19th Century.

A 2023 view of the site. | se

A grand ceremony for the re-opening

He tended to the sick and needy during a cholera outbreak in 1831.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, when he showed the same compassion and concern for his parishioners during a typhus epidemic in 1838, he ended up dying from the disease.