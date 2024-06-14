11 memories of life in Sunderland in the 1960s - work, rest and play

Here are 11 views of Sunderland as it looked in the 1960s.
But they were also the days of working down the pits and graft at the shipyards.
Have a look at Sunderland in a bygone era thanks to 11 photos from the Echo archives.
1. So many 60s memories
Taking you back to the shipyards, bingo halls and coffee bars of 60s Sunderland. | se
2. On the beach in 1960
The Durham County Police lifesaving team gave demonstrations on Seaburn Beach in 1960.
They showed spectators how to carry out artificial respiration. | se
3. Life in the pits
The National Coal Board Fire and Rescue Brigade in action at Houghton in 1961. | se
4. Dai on the tee
Golfing star Dai Rees tees off in Sunderland in 1961. | se
