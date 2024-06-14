11 memories of life in Sunderland in the 1960s - work, rest and play

It was only 60 years ago but so much has changed.

Here are 11 views of Sunderland as it looked in the 1960s.

They were the days of great coffee bars, full houses in the bingo halls and picnics at the Air Day.

But they were also the days of working down the pits and graft at the shipyards.

Have a look at Sunderland in a bygone era thanks to 11 photos from the Echo archives.

1 . So many 60s memories Taking you back to the shipyards, bingo halls and coffee bars of 60s Sunderland.

2 . On the beach in 1960 The Durham County Police lifesaving team gave demonstrations on Seaburn Beach in 1960. They showed spectators how to carry out artificial respiration.

3 . Life in the pits The National Coal Board Fire and Rescue Brigade in action at Houghton in 1961.

4 . Dai on the tee Golfing star Dai Rees tees off in Sunderland in 1961.