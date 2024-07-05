Beamish ready to send visitors to the 1950s as new pieces of living history unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 1950s cinema, toy shop, electrical shop and record store will open to visitors at Beamish on Saturday, July 6.

The new 1950s Town exhibits – a recreation of the Grand cinema, from Ryhope, in Sunderland; a toy shop named after Romer Parrish in Middlesbrough; A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services electrical and record shop; STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) learning space and a milk bar – will be officially unveiled at 11am.

Opening celebrations will include a parade, led by Ryhope Allstars Jazz Band and the Ryhope miners’ banner, along with community groups from Ryhope and Middlesbrough, and music, dancers and vehicles, which starts at 10.30am from the Events Field. Across the weekend, visitors will be able to explore the new exhibits, have a go at STEM activities in the new workshop and see short films and other work created with the help of communities.

The exhibits in The 1950s Town are the culmination of the Remaking Beamish project, which is the biggest capital development in the County Durham museum’s history. They follow the recent opening of the Georgian Drovers Tavern and pottery, and the museum will also be opening two Georgian-themed self-catering cottages this year, where visitors will be able to stay overnight for the first time.

1950s record shop.

Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Beamish to celebrate the opening of our 1950s cinema, shops and STEM learning space this weekend.

“We can’t wait for our visitors to experience these fantastic new 1950s exhibits and stories, as we mark this incredibly exciting and significant moment for the museum.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in the Remaking Beamish project – our staff and volunteers, communities, funders, partners and supporters, including The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Reece Foundation and Friends of Beamish. As a charity, this couldn’t have been achieved without this amazing support.

“The Remaking Beamish project overall has involved over 44,000 community members and school children, more than 22,000 people living with dementia and their families and carers taking part in health and wellbeing activities, and over 35,000 hours have been contributed by volunteers.

“The museum, which welcomed over 800,000 visitors last year, is committed to building on this work, as an anchor cultural institution in the region, working with partners to help highlight the North East as a magnificent region to visit, live and work in.”

The Remaking Beamish project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with thanks to National Lottery players. The Remaking Beamish project includes The 1950s Town, 1950s Spain’s Field Farm, expansion of The 1820s Landscape and transport developments.

Beamish has worked closely with communities throughout, with people sharing their memories and stories of 1950s life.

The Grand Cinema

The 1950s cinema and shops open at Beamish Museum on 6th July.

On July 6, the replicated Grand cinema will be opened by Bill Mather, who was a trainee projectionist at the Grand in the 1950s, and Gary and Angela Hepple, who donated the cinema to the museum.

Visitors will be able to experience a 1950s trip to the cinema and watch Pathé News, adverts and films. Hundreds of people sponsored cinema seats in support of the project.

Bill, who went on to have a 53-year career managing and owning cinemas, shared his memories of what the Grand was like in the 1950s. He said: “It has given me an absolute great pleasure to have been able to register my knowledge, from memory, into the foundation and rebuild of what I have termed my ‘Palace of Dreams’.

“Being permitted to voice my love of this wonderful building, so lovingly, recreated at Beamish and having started my ‘over half a century’ in the cinema business at the Grand cinema and seeing the end product is not unlike, to coin a phrase, being the mighty ‘Wizard of Oz’ sitting in my seat, and looking back some almost 10 years working with the Beamish team, and seeing and remembering all those staff from the 50s, who helped make it ‘a night of dreams at the pictures’!

“The icing on the cake is to have been asked to carry out the grand opening of my ‘Palace of Dreams’ on Saturday, 6th July and albeit I have opened my own cinemas over the years, this one is special to me as it is where it all started in 1950.”

The Grand was hugely popular in the 1950s, and it later became a bingo hall, before it closed and was donated to the museum by Angela and Gary Hepple. The original building underwent a full architectural survey to assess which materials were suitable for salvage and re-use and a record made of any items that could not be saved. In 2020, the Grand was dismantled, with re-usable parts and features incorporated into the cinema at Beamish.

Toy shop

1950s toy shop at Beamish Museum.

The toy shop will be opened by Brian Parrish, the son of Romer Parrish, after whose popular shop in Middlesbrough the 1950s toy shop is named. Visitors will be able to hear the story of Romer Parrish and his shop, as well as 1950s life in Middlesbrough.

Visitors will be able to see toys from Beamish’s collection and a dolls’ hospital, as well as purchase 1950s-style toys and games.

Brian said: “In 1933, my father Romer resigned from the family department store in Newcastle to make his own mark in life. He set off walking from Newcastle with his dog, ending up in Middlesbrough where he settled and bought his first shop at 79 Linthorpe Road setting up a Fireside Lending Library, lending books out at sixpence a time. He then expanded into newspapers and cigarettes. While living above the shop he met and married Joan and started a family.

“I would like to thank all the people of Middlesbrough who voted for a toy shop at Beamish and a big thank you to the rest of the North East who shopped with us.

“I would also like to thank all the people at Beamish who made this happen and also a thanks to National Lottery players for making it possible.”

On the radio

A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services at Beamish Museum.

A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services electrical and record shop is named after North East engineer Alan Reece, founder of the Reece Foundation.

In the showroom, visitors can browse the latest 1950s appliances, while in the record shop they can discover popular hits from the day and hear tunes in the listening booths.

In the Reece Workshop STEM learning space, the museum’s Learning Team will use the dedicated facilities to lead activities for schools, inspiring the engineers of the future.

The 1950s Milk Bar at Beamish Museum.

Simon Gilroy, Trustee of The Reece Foundation, said: "The trustees of the Reece Foundation are immensely proud to see A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services opening as part of the Remaking Beamish project. This initiative is a fitting tribute to Alan Reece, not merely as a name above a shop, but as a dynamic STEM learning space, inspiring future engineers. “We are confident that young learners and visitors will delight in exploring the 1950s appliances and records, and in participating in activities led by the museum’s Learning Team. The emphasis on enhancing STEM education through this engaging and sustainable development exemplifies our aim to support the long-term prosperity of the North East by promoting engineering, manufacturing, and environmental initiatives."

The new exhibits also include a milk bar, where visitors can purchase 1950s-style refreshments including flavoured milk and choc ices.

In addition to the parade, the opening celebrations on Saturday will include a display from the Cleveland Miniaturists as well as work from local schools and community groups in the welfare hall, 1950s vehicles, and a chance to have a go at bowls with Billingham Bowling Club on the bowling green. People can visit Clover Cottage to discover more about the work of Beamish’s Health and Wellbeing Team.

For the new exhibits, Beamish has worked with companies including SPACE Architects, BRIMS Construction and Thornton-Firkin, who have strong roots in the North East.

The Remaking Beamish project has been designed with sustainability in mind, with many of the buildings heated by air source heat pumps, more than 1,500 trees and 1,000 metres of hedgerow have been planted, reclaimed stone and paving have been incorporated, water refill stations and reusable cups have been created and electric vehicle charging points have been installed at the self-catering cottages.

The opening celebrations for the 1950s exhibits on Saturday are included in admission to Beamish and are free to Beamish Unlimited Pass holders and Friends of Beamish members – pay once and visit free for a year, including daytime events.