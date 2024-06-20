Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cameras are now rolling at the much-anticipated recreation of Ryhope’s Grand Cinema.

A well-known landmark in the village for more than 100 years, the Grand Picture Palace opened its doors on December 16, 1912 at the junction of St Paul's Terrace and Ryhope Street South.

Lisa Powell holding an original ticket from the Ryhope Cinema | Sunderland Echo

The cinema had seating for 910 and a stage which allowed cine-variety; live entertainment between films. In about 1930 a WE (Western Electric) sound system was installed and the place was re-named the Grand Theatre, and was often known as The Grand Electric.

Popular during its heyday in the 1950s, selling out three times a week, it later became a bingo hall and, from 1997, was used to store cars before owners, Angela and Gary Hepple, donated it to Beamish in 2015.

The cinema will open at Beamish on July 6 | Sunderland Echo

Now, it’s been recreated brick by brick by Beamish Museum and takes pride of place in its new 1950s Town.

Dismantling of the cinema in Ryhope began in September 2020 and now it will screen films once more when it opens to the public on July 6.

It will screen Pathé News, adverts and eventually films, with choc ices and flavoured milk to enjoy from the neighbouring Milk Bar, another of the new additions.

Beamish has been working with community groups and schools in Ryhope to explore 1950s life.

The cinema was donated to the museum in 2015 | Sunderland Echo

Geraldine Straker, Remaking Beamish community participation officer, said: “We have had a fantastic response from the people of Ryhope who have been so generous with their time and stories. It’s an iconic building where people would meet their partners and there’s so many stories it holds, like people remembering stamping their feet when the reel broke.

“For the past nine years, we have also been working with former projectionist at the Grand, Bill Mather, who has provided us with so many amazing details of the building and the characters who worked there. The community association have also been fantastic, it’s just been such a privilege to work on this project.”

Preview of 1950s Ryhope Cinema at Beamish Museum with former Ryhope projectionist Bill Mather. | Sunderland Echo

Ahead of the cinema opening, members of the Ryhope community are attending the cinema for special previews.

Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s chief executive, said: “This is a major moment in the museum’s history and an incredibly proud and exciting time for Beamish, as we prepare for the opening of these fantastic new exhibits.

“Our Remaking Beamish project is the biggest capital development in Beamish’s history and has brought many new experiences and co-curated stories to the museum. This includes a new 1950s era, including a space for our award-winning health and wellbeing work, along with new Georgian exhibits and activities at our stunning Pockerley Old Hall, and overnight stays for the first time.”

Other new attractions, from a 1950s toy shop to a Georgian tavern

Preview of 1950s electical store with Nathaniel Tegg at Beamish Museum. | Sunderland Echo

The cinema has been built as part of the Remaking Beamish project, the biggest development in the museum’s history which includes a 1950s Town, 1950s Spain’s Field Farm and expansion of the Georgian landscape, including self-catering accommodation, a Drovers’ Tavern, pottery and toll house.

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, the Remaking Beamish project was awarded £10.9million by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016.

Other new 1950s additions in this latest phase of openings from early July are A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services where visitors can see the latest in 1950s technology and appliances and browse the records, a new Milk Bar and discover 1950s toys and games at the toy shop, named after Romer Parrish in Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, a new STEM learning space, supported by the Reece Foundation, aims to inspire the engineers of the future.

Elsewhere, in The 1820s Landscape, visitors will be able to dine like Georgians at the tavern, which will serve Georgian-inspired food and a specially-brewed ale.

The Drovers Tavern opens from June 21 | Sunderland

Food on offer includes rarebit, potted meats, soups and traditional salads.

The exhibit recreates an 1820s tavern of the type used by drovers moving their livestock across the country.

You can enjoy a Georgian menu at the new tavern | Sunderland Echo

The museum is also opening a pottery, an example of Georgian industry, where visitors will be able to watch the traditional skill and have a go at making their own creation.

The Drover’s Tavern will open to visitors from June 21 at 11am.

A weekend of opening celebrations, from June 21 to 23, will include music, dancing, traditional skills and a Drover’s Challenge activity.

