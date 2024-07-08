Nine pictures of Coxgreen on camera, dated from 1937 to 1994

The answer is they’re all a part of Coxgreen and its past and they were all photographed by the Sunderland Echo.

Here is our tribute to the little village in 9 retro photos spanning from 1937 to 1994.

Have a look at the Alice Well, the McKinnons and their family goat and the Coxgreen Council School.

We have it all and more.

1 . Seen in Coxgreen Nine photos from Coxgreen. A look back in time from 1937 to 1994. | se Photo Sales

2 . Back to 1937 Looking across Coxgreen from the south side of the Wear, with Washington Staiths in the background. | se Photo Sales

3 . Its last day Coxgreen Council School pictured the day before it closed in 1937. Scholars were to be transferred to Penshaw Council School. | se Photo Sales