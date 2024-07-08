Nine pictures of Coxgreen on camera, dated from 1937 to 1994

The answer is they’re all a part of Coxgreen and its past and they were all photographed by the Sunderland Echo.
Have a look at the Alice Well, the McKinnons and their family goat and the Coxgreen Council School.
We have it all and more.
1 / 3
A family goat, a well with a never-ending water supply and a school’s last day. Have a guess at the common denominator.
The answer is they’re all a part of Coxgreen and its past and they were all photographed by the Sunderland Echo.
Have a look at the Alice Well, the McKinnons and their family goat and the Coxgreen Council School.
We have it all and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.