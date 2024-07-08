Nine pictures of Coxgreen on camera, dated from 1937 to 1994

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST

A family goat, a well with a never-ending water supply and a school’s last day. Have a guess at the common denominator.

The answer is they’re all a part of Coxgreen and its past and they were all photographed by the Sunderland Echo.

Here is our tribute to the little village in 9 retro photos spanning from 1937 to 1994.

Have a look at the Alice Well, the McKinnons and their family goat and the Coxgreen Council School.

We have it all and more.

Nine photos from Coxgreen. A look back in time from 1937 to 1994.

1. Seen in Coxgreen

Nine photos from Coxgreen. A look back in time from 1937 to 1994.

Looking across Coxgreen from the south side of the Wear, with Washington Staiths in the background.

2. Back to 1937

Looking across Coxgreen from the south side of the Wear, with Washington Staiths in the background.

Coxgreen Council School pictured the day before it closed in 1937. Scholars were to be transferred to Penshaw Council School.

3. Its last day

Coxgreen Council School pictured the day before it closed in 1937. Scholars were to be transferred to Penshaw Council School.

Coxgreen railway station in an undated Sunderland Echo photo.

4. On the platform

Coxgreen railway station in an undated Sunderland Echo photo.

