Scott Richards owns the former Cox Green school house in Offerton, built in 1878, and restored the previously dilapidated building with a view to running a “coffee house and kitchen” from the site.

An initial bid for a formal change of use for the site from Sunderland City Council was refused over green belt concerns in April.

But a revised application has now been approved, paving the way for the new business to open.

Scott Richards, says he has spent over £400,000 converting the former Cox Green school room into a coffee shop.

Mr Richards, speaking after the decision, thanked residents who had supported his cause and councillors who voted to make “his dream a reality.”

He said: “It’s been nearly two years and a hard slog, the money I’ve spent, the effort I’ve put in, at times just wondering if it was going to happen or not.

“I just had to keep persevering, I was too far down the line, so it’s a massive sense of relief and I’m just over the moon that they’ve seen sense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The physical conversion to a coffee shop has been complete for months, but has been unable open after an initial bid for planning permission was refused.

He is yet to make a decision on whether to push for for a Christmas opening, or delay launch plans until March.

Council planning officers had recommended the proposals were refused by Monday’s (October 31) meeting of the city’s Planning and Highways Committee, on the grounds it would result in “substantial harm to the green belt”.

The concerns from officers centred specifically on the “adverse visual impact” on the “openness” of the land caused by the 10 car parking spaces proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Cllr Graeme Miller, city council leader, said he was “struggling” to see any clear damage to the green belt caused by the proposals.

He said: “I think we have to be careful here, because that to me is a bit like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

“What I do see is an investment in a very old building that’s given it life as a family home and as a business which will help people who work and live in the area because of the activities and it gives them somewhere to go.”

Conservative opposition group leader Antony Mullen added he agreed the panel should approve the proposals in defiance of the officer’s advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Melanie Thornton, chair of the planning and highways committee, said: “The purpose of that building has been empty for decades and to bring it back to life is a really positive thing to do.”

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Richards said the building was going to “wreck and ruin” before he bought and invested in the property.

He said: “I live on the premises with my family, it’s to be a family business to employ people, local people, and for people to enjoy that building.

“I’ve invested a lot of time and put my heart and soul into bringing that building back into life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the proposals will create “in excess of 10” jobs and attract trade from those visiting Penshaw Monument and nearby popular walking routes.