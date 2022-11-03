The paving of a new road where the former Peacocks store once stood on Blandford Street will connect Maritime Street and Brougham Street, creating a new one-way circular road system.

City chiefs believe the new system will ‘massively improve’ the road network around the redeveloped train station, Blandford Street and the new Multi-Storey Car Park which is currently under construction on the former Sinatra’s site.

The project hopes to create a bus priority route along Holmeside and through to Vine Place by creating a one-way system which will turn road traffic from Holmeside into Maritime Street and down Brougham Street, before going past the train station at Waterloo Street and filtering back onto Holmeside.

Works have started on the one way system around Sunderland's train station.

Waterloo Street and Athenaeum Street to the south of the station will remain one way and will filter into the circular system, providing improved access to the station and surrounding businesses on and around Blandford Street.

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The road improvements being made in Holmeside will play a critical role in the redevelopment and expansion of the city’s railway station.

“By building a new Multi Story Car Park in Holmeside and making it easier for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport operators to access the station, it will naturally lead to a lot less congestion in the heart of the city centre and safer roads.

The system hopes to improve Sunderland's road network.

“Not only that, but by improving the public realm around these areas and introducing new walkways, it will help facilitate the movement of more pedestrians from Park Lane down to the area surrounding the station, providing a huge increase in footfall for our city centre businesses.

“We’re also working to ensure disruption to businesses in the area is kept at an absolute minimum during the period of works, especially with the busiest retail period of the year just around the corner, so it’ll be a real win-win for all.”

The funding for the multi-million pound improvements has been provided by Sunderland City Council, the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Transforming Cities Fund.

The scheme is expected to improve bus connectivity and journey times, provide improved pedestrian connectivity and public realm and reduce congestion while improving road safety.

A map of what the one way system might look like.