HENDON FIRE UPDATE: Two people have now died and are named by Sunderland coroner as Alfred and Audrey Crawford
Sunderland Coroner’s have confirmed that two people have sadly now died following the early morning fire at Minorca Close in Hendon on Monday (October 31) and have named the married couple as Alfred and Audrey Crawford.
Both were aged 79 and the opening into the inquests of their deaths will be heard on Monday November 7 at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, with Alfred’s hearing at 10.30am and Audrey’s at 10.45am.
Fire crews were sent to the blaze at 3.56am where after the couple were removed from the property by firefighters and Audrey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alfred was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with “serious injuries” where it has now been confirmed he died on Tuesday November 1.
Speaking at the time, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager for Community Safety Richie Rickaby said: “Our fire control received a call about a house fire on Minorca Close in Sunderland and three appliances from Sunderland were on the scene in a matter of minutes to extinguish the blaze.
“A man and woman, aged in their 70s, were rescued from the property by firefighters. However, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Neighbours also spoke at their shock following the fire and floral tributes were left on the garden wall of the property on which the downstairs window had been boarded up.
Speaking about her experience of the incident, Dorothy Devitt, 72, said: “I was in my bedroom when I noticed flashing lights coming through the window. When I looked outside there were three fire engines and later on the police arrived.
"They were a very private couple and it's really sad to hear what has happened."
Gabriella Quiva, 52, added: "I'm shocked and saddened and would like to offer my condolences to the family."
Arthur Hamilton, 75, was a neighbour and said he knew Alfred.
He said: “I came to the door and you could see lots of blue flashing lights and I saw the fire engines and an ambulance.
"I couldn't see any fire or smell any smoke but the police wouldn't let you get too close. I'm shocked at the news.”