Opening hearing this morning (Thursday, November 3) at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, Senior Assistant Coroner Karin Welsh confirmed Mason lived in Parry Drive, in Whitburn, with his mother Kay French.

She added he “died as a result of an incident involving a bus” in Lizard Lane, in Whitburn, on October 25.

Ms Welsh also confirmed Mason was born in South Tyneside on January 2, 2011.

An inquest has opened into the tragic death of 11-year-old Mason French.

The hearing has been adjourned while investigations into Mason’s death continue.

Ms Welsh said: “We are currently awaiting the outcome of further investigations and so I propose to adjourn this hearing until January 11, 2023, at 10am.

"If investigations are completed before this date then we can look to reschedule.”

Floral tributes left at the scene of the incident.

Speaking at the time, Inspector Phil Patterson of Northumbria Police said: “We are continuing to support Mason’s family as they try and process what has happened.

"Our thoughts are with Mason’s loved ones, as well as the local community, who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

