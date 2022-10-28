Appeal to help family of tragic 11-year-old Mason French smashes its £5,000 target

Emergency services were called to Lizard Lane in Whitburn shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mason French, who was from the village, died at the scene.

His aunt, Laura French, has set up a Go Fund Me appeal to raise money to help his family with the cost of a funeral.

The appeal was originally aimed at raising £5,000 – but more than £18,000 has flooded in from well-wishers since the page was established just yesterday.

On the page, she writes: “Hello my name is Laura and I am the aunty to the most precious little boy. The little boy who first taught me unconditional love. The little boy who would light up the room when he walked in with his smile and his humour.

"Unfortunately this little boy was tragically taken from us suddenly.

"As a family we are trying to pull together unexpected costs for the funeral and to celebrate his life. No parents ever expect to have to deal with this news or arrange a funeral for their 11-year-old boy. In this current climate funds are difficult anyway and my beautiful sister hasn’t even returned to work yet after having a gorgeous baby girl.

Mason French

"So never did I think I would do this but so many people have asked how they could help. A few quid would really help take some of the stress away of trying to give him the best celebration we can.

"Thank you all for your kind words and support.”

A number of floral tributes have been left at the scene of the tragedy and Mason’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing with the assistance of the bus driver, who remained at the scene, and officers have requested help from members of the public, asking for anyone with dashcam footage, or information about what happened, to get in touch.

Floral tributes in Lizard Lane