Police name 11-year-old boy who died following collision with bus on Lizard Lane as Mason French
Police have named the 11-year-old boy who tragically died following a collision with a bus while riding his bicycle in Whitburn as Mason French.
Shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, Northumbria Police received a report that a boy had been riding a bicycle in Lizard Lane when he collided with a bus.
Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mason, of Whitburn, sadly died at the scene. Mason’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers. A number of floral tributes have been left at the scene of where the tragedy occurred.
Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing and officers have requested help from members of the public, asking for anyone with dashcam footage, or information about what happened, to get in touch.
Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are continuing to support Mason’s family as they try and process what has happened. Our thoughts are with Mason’s loved ones, as well as the local community, who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident.
“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have already spoken with the bus driver, who remained the scene, as well as a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time. As ever, if you think you can assist us, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website, quoting log NP-20221025-0586.