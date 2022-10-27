Police name 11-year-old boy who died following collision with bus on Lizard Lane as Mason French

Shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, Northumbria Police received a report that a boy had been riding a bicycle in Lizard Lane when he collided with a bus.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing and officers have requested help from members of the public, asking for anyone with dashcam footage, or information about what happened, to get in touch.

Police have now named the 11-year-old as Mason French.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are continuing to support Mason’s family as they try and process what has happened. Our thoughts are with Mason’s loved ones, as well as the local community, who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have already spoken with the bus driver, who remained the scene, as well as a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time. As ever, if you think you can assist us, please get in touch.”