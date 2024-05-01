When Sunderland roared at Wembley in 1937 for the FA Cup Final against Preston
FA Cup Final day in 1937. And what a day it was for Sunderland fans.
On May 1 that year, the Lads won the trophy for the first time in the club's history.
An introduction to His Majesty the King
Wembley was packed for a tense and exciting occasion. The band played, the crowds were ready and the teams were introduced to King George VI.
Then the match began. Badly for Sunderland.
Frank O'Donnell scored for Preston in the 38th minute before Bobby Gurney, Raich Carter and Eddie Burbanks sealed the victory for the Wearsiders.
Parading the Cup in front of the fans
Raich Carter climbed the Wembley stairs to collect the cup from the King before being paraded on his teammates shoulders around the pitch.
The famous win was headline-hitting news in the Echo and a packed Sunderland greeted the team home days later.
It was one moment in SAFC's long and proud history.
