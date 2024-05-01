Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FA Cup Final day in 1937. And what a day it was for Sunderland fans.

On May 1 that year, the Lads won the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

An introduction to His Majesty the King

Wembley was packed for a tense and exciting occasion. The band played, the crowds were ready and the teams were introduced to King George VI.

The big moment in the pre match preliminaries as Raich Carter presents his players to King George VI. Lining up for the introduction are (left to right) Len Duns, Jimmy Gorman, Charlie Thomson, Bert Johnston, Sandy McNab, Eddie Burbanks, and Patsy Gallacher.

Then the match began. Badly for Sunderland.

Frank O'Donnell scored for Preston in the 38th minute before Bobby Gurney, Raich Carter and Eddie Burbanks sealed the victory for the Wearsiders.

Action from Sunderland's 1937 FA Cup Final against Preston.

Parading the Cup in front of the fans

Raich Carter climbed the Wembley stairs to collect the cup from the King before being paraded on his teammates shoulders around the pitch.

The famous win was headline-hitting news in the Echo and a packed Sunderland greeted the team home days later.

It was one moment in SAFC's long and proud history.