9 reasons why December 6 is a day to remember in Sunderland's history
All this happened on December 6 in years gone by in Sunderland.
We had a royal visit, one of Sunderland’s most memorable goals and the arrival of two of the biggest managerial names in Black Cats history.
It was the day when SAFC won a 6-5 game with a hat-trick from Bobby Gurney and, in the Second World War years, when the town braved the pounding from the air raids.
We’ve added in a couple of other great scenes from this day in years gone by as well.
Is this the most eventful day in the Wearside calendar? Or do you know better?
