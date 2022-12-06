All this happened on December 6 in years gone by in Sunderland.

We had a royal visit, one of Sunderland’s most memorable goals and the arrival of two of the biggest managerial names in Black Cats history.

It was the day when SAFC won a 6-5 game with a hat-trick from Bobby Gurney and, in the Second World War years, when the town braved the pounding from the air raids.

We’ve added in a couple of other great scenes from this day in years gone by as well.

Is this the most eventful day in the Wearside calendar? Or do you know better?

1. A Royal visit to Roker Avenue The Prince of Wales visited the Roker Avenue Employment Social Centre on this day in 1934. Photo: SE Photo Sales

2. Super Kev's screamer Kevin Phillips netted this glorious goal in Sunderland's 4-1 win against Chelsea on this day in 1999. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. A first look round for Bob Bob Stokoe took his first look round Roker Park on this day in 1972. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Tough days in 1941 Sunderland was hit by air raids in 1941, including this strike on aged people cottages which were partly demolished. Photo: SE Photo Sales