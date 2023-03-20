The 94-year-old saw SAFC play Luton at the weekend – 50 years after he watched the Black Cats beat the Hatters to reach the 1973 FA Cup Semi-Final.

But that’s just one highlight in Fred’s amazing life which few others can match.

Just look at his memories;

Fred Hicks and his memories of 1973.

May 1937 – He stood alone outside the Fort pub and listened to radio coverage of Sunderland beating Preston North End to win the FA Cup. At nine years old, he was too young to go in the pub where fans were packed in.

"They had the radio turned right up. You could hear it for miles’, he said.

His home was flattened in an air raid

Fred Hicks, 94, with his son Glenn at the Bob Stokoe statue at the Stadium of Light, where Fred remembered watching every game in Sunderland's 1973 Cup run.

May 1943 – Fred and his family were bombed out of their home in a German air raid on Brandlings Street. Their house was 200 yards away from his beloved Roker Park which was also hit.

“People were killed all around us’ said Fred, although his own family was uninjured.

January to May 1973 – He saw every round in Sunderland’s famous Cup run.

May 1973 – He was behind the goal at Wembley when Jimmy Montgomery made his wonder double save against Leeds United.

Fred Hicks at the Stadium of Light.

Fred said: “It was a miracle and I knew Sunderland were going to win the Cup.”

Raich Carter was ‘a god’

Roker-born Fred was brought up in the era of Raich Carter. ‘He was like a god’, said the former pupil of Redby School and the Technical College.

He loved the Roker End and the legendary Roker Roar.

Fred Hicks with his son Glenn at the Stadium of Light.

He now lives in Yorkshire but was back on Wearside at the weekend to meet his son Glenn, who he had not seen in Sunderland since 2017.

Glenn, a fellow Black Cats fan, flew from Canada for the special reunion which included a three-course meal at the Stadium of Light before watching Sunderland’s match with Luton – the side they beat 50 years ago.

‘Sunderland always draws you back’

Glenn said: “Win or lose, Sunderland always draws you back.”

Fred’s big hope was to meet his hero Jimmy Montgomery and said: “I’ve never met him before but I hear he is a lovely man.”

It has been a life well lived for Fred who became a Merchant Navy engineer and travelled the world.

Fred on holiday in Mexico when he was 91.

He has lived in Canada, Italy, France but never forgets his roots and how he survived the Nazi bombs.

"I have been very lucky really,” he said.

So many fans stories and we want more

Fred becomes the latest Sunderland fan to share their 1973 memories.

Michael Green’s dad made a 3ft-high Black Cat for him when he worked at Austin and Pickersgill.

Clive Lee remembered the 100-a-side football match between Sunderland and Leeds fans in the Wembley car park.

We want more of your 1973 stories. Email [email protected]