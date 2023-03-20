Sunderland fan Fred Hicks, 94, back in Wearside - 80 years after he was bombed out of his home
Fred Hicks is the man who has seen it all as a Sunderland super fan.
The 94-year-old saw SAFC play Luton at the weekend – 50 years after he watched the Black Cats beat the Hatters to reach the 1973 FA Cup Semi-Final.
But that’s just one highlight in Fred’s amazing life which few others can match.
Just look at his memories;
May 1937 – He stood alone outside the Fort pub and listened to radio coverage of Sunderland beating Preston North End to win the FA Cup. At nine years old, he was too young to go in the pub where fans were packed in.
"They had the radio turned right up. You could hear it for miles’, he said.
His home was flattened in an air raid
May 1943 – Fred and his family were bombed out of their home in a German air raid on Brandlings Street. Their house was 200 yards away from his beloved Roker Park which was also hit.
“People were killed all around us’ said Fred, although his own family was uninjured.
January to May 1973 – He saw every round in Sunderland’s famous Cup run.
May 1973 – He was behind the goal at Wembley when Jimmy Montgomery made his wonder double save against Leeds United.
Fred said: “It was a miracle and I knew Sunderland were going to win the Cup.”
Raich Carter was ‘a god’
Roker-born Fred was brought up in the era of Raich Carter. ‘He was like a god’, said the former pupil of Redby School and the Technical College.
He loved the Roker End and the legendary Roker Roar.
He now lives in Yorkshire but was back on Wearside at the weekend to meet his son Glenn, who he had not seen in Sunderland since 2017.
Glenn, a fellow Black Cats fan, flew from Canada for the special reunion which included a three-course meal at the Stadium of Light before watching Sunderland’s match with Luton – the side they beat 50 years ago.
‘Sunderland always draws you back’
Glenn said: “Win or lose, Sunderland always draws you back.”
Fred’s big hope was to meet his hero Jimmy Montgomery and said: “I’ve never met him before but I hear he is a lovely man.”
It has been a life well lived for Fred who became a Merchant Navy engineer and travelled the world.
He has lived in Canada, Italy, France but never forgets his roots and how he survived the Nazi bombs.
"I have been very lucky really,” he said.
So many fans stories and we want more
Fred becomes the latest Sunderland fan to share their 1973 memories.
George Ford amassed 40 pages of newspaper reports, personal memories and photos in a scrapbook which he has treasured for 50 years.
Michael Green’s dad made a 3ft-high Black Cat for him when he worked at Austin and Pickersgill.
Clive Lee remembered the 100-a-side football match between Sunderland and Leeds fans in the Wembley car park.
He was a 14 year old who saw grown miners and shipyard workers ‘crying with emotion, and in shock’ when Sunderland beat Leeds.
