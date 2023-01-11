Sunderland fan who went to every FA Cup game in 1973 shares amazing collection - including menu from the train journey

Michael Green, 62, is keen to find a publisher to print his mementos.

Michael was at every home game as well as at Maine Road for the Fifth Round, the semi final and Wembley. He recalled: “It all seemed surreal.”He kept every piece of memorabilia including autographs, his Cup Final ticket, menus, his Sunderland shirt and scarf, and photos including one of the 3ft-high Black Cat that his dad made when he worked at Austin and Pickersgill.

He even has memorabilia about Ken Burns, the man who refereed the famous game.

Sunderland fan Michael Green is hoping to find a publisher for his memories of 1973.

He compiled it all during a three month delve into the past during lockdown in 2020.

Michael, who now lives in the Midlands but comes from Farringdon, said: “I would love the book to be published for future generations. It is not about money. I would be happy for any profits to go to charity.”

He’s a graphic designer who left Sunderland in 1981 to go to university but Michael said: “I still go to as many Sunderland games as I can and I come back to Wearside to see relatives.”

A pal of Raich Carter

Michael with his dad and brother at Wembley.

Michael’s dad was a season ticket holder and a childhood friend of Raich Carter, one of the heroes of the 1937 Sunderland cup final victory.

"My brother was a Sunderland fan as well so SAFC was the only team to support.”

Looking back on that famous day at Wembley, he said: “I remember it all feeling a bit surreal. I had never experienced a game this big before.

"We were every bit as good as Leeds and deserved to win.”

Michael and his dad with the FA Cup in 1974.

The FA Cup at a service station

He added: “ On the Tube out of Wembley, me and dad ended up in the same carriage as Dave Bedford (the runner who was in a pre-match race at Wembley that day) and Brian Clough.

"Clough was talking to the Sunderland fans and was happy to sign my cup final programme.”

Fate struck again the next day on the way home to Wearside.

Michael holding the FA Cup.

"We stopped at a Fortes service station. We were sitting having a drink and someone came in shouting ‘the FA Cup is outside’.

"It was true! It was being held up by a policeman at the front of the coach which was carrying the players’ wives and girlfriends back to Sunderland.”

Michael has match programmes from every game in the cup run and tickets too.

A £4 ticket for Wembley

He was in the Platt Lane stand at Maine Road, the Roker Wing Stand for the 6th round against Luton, and the east enclosure at Hillsborough for the semi-final in a £2 reserved seat.

Michael still has the scarf and hat he wore in 1973.

He kept the British Rail drink price list from the day. Orange juice was 7 pence and a Mackeson Stout was 16 pence.

Michael has the programme from the It’s A Knockout competition held between Leeds and Sunderland on Cup Final day, and his £4 Wembley ticket for the North Terrace. He had a first class view of Ian Porterfield’s goal and Monty’s double save.

Is there a publisher who could help Michael share his memories for future generations? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

A cherished ticket for the Wembley game.

