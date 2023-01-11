That’s this 50-year-old footage of the FA Cup parade in 1973.

Sunderland fan Michael Green has shared this 8mm film which was taken by his dad Joe by the side of the A690 at Newbottle.

It shows the bus carrying the returning Sunderland heroes holding the FA Cup while an excited 12-year-old Michael watches it all from the roadside.

Cine footage of the 1973 FA Cup parade, seen for the first time and shared with the Sunderland Echo by Black Cats fan Michael Green.

You can also see a cavalcade of 1970s cars including a VW Beetle with a giant Sunderland sign on its roof.

We will have more soon from Michael who has kept every precious memory he has of 1973 – including autographs, his Cup Final ticket, menus, his Sunderland shirt and scarf.

Michael, now 62, was at every home game as well as at Maine Road, the semi final and Wembley. He recalled: “It all seemed surreal.”

Michael Green in 1973, watching the FA Cup parade.

In the meantime, enjoy this footage from one of the most memorable days in SAFC history.

Who remembers the cavalcade of cars which went past, including this VW Beetle?