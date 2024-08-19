They began that campaign with wins against Millwall and Southampton 50 years ago.
And while it’s early days in 2024/25, it’s never too early to take a look back at life as it looked on Wearside 50 years ago thanks to the Echo archives.
1. A selection of 1974 memories
11 scenes to take you back to Wearside as it looked 50 years ago. | se
2. Masters at work
Members of the Sunderland Secondary Schools' Chess League take part in the second annual chess congress at Hylton Red House School. | se
3. Janet sets records
Janet Milne, 16 of West Hill, Sunderland, was the youngest person to compete in the 1974 Windermere Swim and the first ever from Sunderland. | se
4. Memories from Middle Herrington
Residents pictured reading a notice which announces an application for development on the green belt near their homes in Middle Herrington. | se
