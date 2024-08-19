What life was like in Sunderland in 1974, another year SAFC had a flying start to the season

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Aug 2024, 14:18 BST

What a start Sunderland have had to the new season in the Championship - just like they did in the second flight in 1974.

They began that campaign with wins against Millwall and Southampton 50 years ago.

And while it’s early days in 2024/25, it’s never too early to take a look back at life as it looked on Wearside 50 years ago thanks to the Echo archives.

Have a look at the days of fairs in Grangetown and Southwick, fundraising in Ewesley Road and Pallion kids on the Nature bus.

11 scenes to take you back to Wearside as it looked 50 years ago.

1. A selection of 1974 memories

11 scenes to take you back to Wearside as it looked 50 years ago. | se

Members of the Sunderland Secondary Schools' Chess League take part in the second annual chess congress at Hylton Red House School.

2. Masters at work

Members of the Sunderland Secondary Schools' Chess League take part in the second annual chess congress at Hylton Red House School. | se

Janet Milne, 16 of West Hill, Sunderland, was the youngest person to compete in the 1974 Windermere Swim and the first ever from Sunderland.

3. Janet sets records

Janet Milne, 16 of West Hill, Sunderland, was the youngest person to compete in the 1974 Windermere Swim and the first ever from Sunderland. | se

Residents pictured reading a notice which announces an application for development on the green belt near their homes in Middle Herrington.

4. Memories from Middle Herrington

Residents pictured reading a notice which announces an application for development on the green belt near their homes in Middle Herrington. | se

