This little chapel has intrigued Sunderland since 1889

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chapel's exterior has barely changed since 1968.

It is one of Sunderland's most intriguing small buildings, although very few people reading this are likely to have ever been in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former chapel, standing at the north end of Kayll Road close to Sunderland Royal Hospital, is one of those buildings that thousands of passers-by have wondered about for well over a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has tried to find out about the building and have managed to establish a few facts. However, there are gaps to be filled in the story, hard though we tried. However...

This 1968 picture is the oldest one we have so far found of the 1889 Kayll Road chapel. Picture by Bill Hawkins.

Methodism

Put simply, the brothers John and Charles Wesley founded what became known as Methodism in the 19th century. Kayll Road Wesleyan Chapel was opened in 1889.

A 1890 Echo report showed that those running the church were feeling pretty pleased with themselves on its first anniversary.

According to the Echo's story on a meeting there: "The report of Capt. Paddon, secretary, showed that during the year the income for all sources amounted to over £15, whilst the expenditure reached over £13, which left a balance to the good of £3 4s 2d. (Applause).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Rev W Ainsworth, in congratulating the members of the chapel upon the work of the past twelve months, expressed the belief that the success of the Kayll-road (sic) church would be a comfort and stimulus to the Wesleyan community in the town."

Details of how the congregation might have whooped it up with well over three big ones to play with (their maths, not ours) have been lost to history.

The church was built to serve a burgeoning Methodist community in Sunderland - and burgeon it did. Methodist churches in Fawcett Street beside Burn Park were also thriving concerns.

The Foundation Stone of Ewesley Road's church, more-or-less at the other end of the quarter-mile Kayll Road, was partly funded by Burn Park and Kayll Road churches and the foundation laid on July 9, 1902.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was officially opened on Feb 3, 1904 when a 7pm public meeting followed an afternoon tea, an organ recital and other debauchery besides.

The last Kayll Road service held, before the congregation transferred to the far bigger Ewesley Road venue, was on Nov 29, 1903. There were reportedly 51 members present; even a cursory glance at the little building today suggests that this must have been something of a snug fit.

British church attendance has dwindled over the decades and Methodism is no exception. There are currently

In 1966 there were 33 Methodist churches in Sunderland - before Washington and Houghton became part of the city. Today there are nine, in and around the city.

Ewesley Road Methodist Church closed in September 2021.

Today the former chapel is a unique private flat. Picture courtesy of Deanne.

Since 1903

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many readers will remember the Kayll Road chapel as a Church of the Nazarene which, again in simple terms, is an off-shoot of Methodism and founded in 1908 in the USA.

Hereafter the details on the chapel are a little sketchy. We are yet to establish exactly when the Church of the Nazarene took over the building.

Nor do we know if the chapel was always so small. In living memory, the ground floor has always been a shop. Many will recall that for many years it was a butchers shop run by the Young family. For about 20 years it has been the excellent Homestyle re-upholstery specialists.

The entrance to what is now a private residence gives a big clue.

The building is not listed, which might come as a surprise. Further along Kayll Road the West Branch Library, a comparative youngster completed in 1909, has Grade II status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can confirm that the little chapel was converted into a private and unique flat some years ago. Its current occupiers were good enough to help the Echo's enquiries. We don't know exactly when the Church of the Nazarene moved out.

It is obvious, not least from the shape of the windows, that the building was purpose built as a church. The words "People's Miss(ion)" remain engraved above the entrance.

Fawcett Street Wesleyan church; built 1837 and later demolished.

There is more to the story than our efforts have so far unearthed. If anyone can educate us further, please get in touch; especially if you have any more pictures.