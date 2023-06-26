Sunderland City Council says civil enforcement officers patrol the area of the A690 Durham Road beside Burn Park where several businesses operate.

Bollards have also been installed to keep vehicles off the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But readers have contacted the Echo to say badly parked vehicles are still causing a hazard.

The council says it is tackling illegal parking near Burn Park.

They say the inside lane of the dual carriageway, which begins at the park and continues to St Michael’s Way, is regularly blocked by people who are also ignoring the double yellow lines.

It is also claimed that the cycle path there is routinely blocked, meaning that cyclists are illegally using the pavement. Parts of the pavement are still blocked by parked vehicles, despite the bollards.

Vehicles are being parked with the rear sticking out across the road and creating an obstacle. Buses and other large vehicles are forced to zigzag between lanes on the dual carriageway, due to the illegal parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adjacent businesses include garages, a tyre centre, a car washing service and a gym.

This car is on a double yellow line, a bend and is blocking a cycle path as well as part of the dual carriageway.

Sunderland City Council said: “The council’s civil enforcement officers attend the area as part of their patrols and if vehicles are noted to be parked on the double yellow lines, they are asked to move.

“Penalty charge notices are issued if a vehicle is not removed after the observation period has been carried out.

“A five minute observation period is required for private vehicles and twenty minutes observation time for commercial vehicles before a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) can be issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have carried out work on Durham Road to keep both footway and cycleway infrastructure safe and support active travel across the city.”

Residents say the parking problems are persistent.

Last week the Echo reported on similar issues a short distance away on the shopping area of Chester Road.

Speaking of the Chester Road situation, Northumbria Police said: “We would always encourage anyone who sees a vehicle parked in a dangerous position or blocking a road to report it to us.

“Traffic contraventions, such as a vehicle parked on double yellow lines, should be reported to the relevant local authority.”