Sunderland residents' anger at 'lazy, ignorant' parking in Chester Road

They say that “lazy, ignorant” motorists on Chester Road are parking wherever they like, regardless of double yellow lines and the fact that they are causing difficulties for wheelchair and pushchair users by blocking pavements.

Parking on nearby side streets is for permit holders only, but only for two hours on Monday to Friday and is otherwise free and legal to use.

Parking is also available at The Chesters pub, but costs a minimum of £2 except to the pub’s customers.

One woman says her father lives nearby and is often forced to travel on the main road on his mobility scooter, because the pavement is blocked by vehicles.

She said: “I know sometimes the shops have to load and unload stuff. But most of the time it’s sheer laziness. There’s no need for it. They’re ignorant.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen and my dad gets frightened and doesn’t enjoy going out. Why should he be forced onto a busy road? Where’s the traffic wardens?

“There’s always someone parked on the double yellow at the post office. It’s dangerous.”

Outside Chester Road's post office.

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing the rules regarding yellow lines, zig-zags and similar parking contraventions; although the police can become involved if parking is sufficiently dangerous.

The Highway Code does not specifically prohibit parking on the pavement; except in London.

Sunderland City Council says civil enforcement officers (traffic wardens) patrol the area, but they “do not have the powers to enforce vehicles causing an obstruction when there are no restrictions in place”.

The council said: “The Highway Code sets down a series of obligations for motorists when it comes to parking.

Residents say parking on Chester Road is often illegal, inconsiderate, or both.

“The city council does deploy civil enforcement officers across the city, including Chester Road, to enforce parking restrictions and if a vehicle is observed by the officer parked on the footpath adjacent to a restriction a penalty charge notice may be issued.

“Officers do also offer advice to motorists if they observe a vehicle causing an obstruction on the public highway.

“Council civil enforcement officers do not have the powers to enforce vehicles causing an obstruction when there are no restrictions in place and this is a matter for the police."

Northumbria Police said: “We’ll continue to work closely with the council to tackle irresponsible motorists who cause an obstruction or hazard on our roads.

There is a similar situation on the nearby section of Durham Road beside Burn Park.

“We would always encourage anyone who sees a vehicle parked in a dangerous position or blocking a road to report it to us.

“Traffic contraventions, such as a vehicle parked on double yellow lines, should be reported to the relevant local authority.”