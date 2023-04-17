It happened on the east-bound side of the A690 Durham Road, a section of dual carriageway beside Burn Park, near the city centre.

The Vauxhall Combo was left on its side. There were no serious injuries or arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the van and a nearby garden wall were substantially damaged and a bus stop and road signage destroyed.

The crash occurred close to Burn Park on Durham Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.30pm on Saturday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road, in Sunderland.

“Officers attended and no-one was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A wall at the side of the road was damaged in the collision.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision.

“A section of the road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Witnesses with information regarding the collision should use the Tell us Something page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230415-1304.”

Fortunately no one was seriously injured.

There was substantial damage to a nearby garden wall