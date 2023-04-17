Van overturns and destroys wall at Sunderland home in crash on A690 Durham Road
A van was overturned in a crash on a Sunderland road late on Saturday, April 15. Another vehicle was also involved.
It happened on the east-bound side of the A690 Durham Road, a section of dual carriageway beside Burn Park, near the city centre.
The Vauxhall Combo was left on its side. There were no serious injuries or arrests.
However, the van and a nearby garden wall were substantially damaged and a bus stop and road signage destroyed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.30pm on Saturday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road, in Sunderland.
“Officers attended and no-one was found to have suffered serious injuries.
“A wall at the side of the road was damaged in the collision.
“A section of the road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicles.
“Witnesses with information regarding the collision should use the Tell us Something page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230415-1304.”