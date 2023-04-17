News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Van overturns and destroys wall at Sunderland home in crash on A690 Durham Road

A van was overturned in a crash on a Sunderland road late on Saturday, April 15. Another vehicle was also involved.

By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

It happened on the east-bound side of the A690 Durham Road, a section of dual carriageway beside Burn Park, near the city centre.

The Vauxhall Combo was left on its side. There were no serious injuries or arrests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the van and a nearby garden wall were substantially damaged and a bus stop and road signage destroyed.

The crash occurred close to Burn Park on Durham Road.The crash occurred close to Burn Park on Durham Road.
The crash occurred close to Burn Park on Durham Road.
Most Popular

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.30pm on Saturday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road, in Sunderland.

“Officers attended and no-one was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A wall at the side of the road was damaged in the collision.

Read More
Sunderland housing group Gentoo confirms vehicles have been vandalised
Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision.Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision.

“A section of the road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Witnesses with information regarding the collision should use the Tell us Something page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230415-1304.”

Fortunately no one was seriously injured.Fortunately no one was seriously injured.
Fortunately no one was seriously injured.
There was substantial damage to a nearby garden wallThere was substantial damage to a nearby garden wall
There was substantial damage to a nearby garden wall
This bus stop and other road signage were destroyed.This bus stop and other road signage were destroyed.
This bus stop and other road signage were destroyed.
Related topics:SunderlandNorthumbria Police