Sunderland housing group Gentoo confirms vehicles have been vandalised

Vandals have trashed vehicles belonging to housing association Gentoo, the company has confirmed

By Tony Gillan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

No specific details have been provided by the Sunderland-based group, but the company, which runs the city’s social housing, said police were investigating.

The Echo understands more than one vehicle has been targeted in separate incidents in the city.

James Haste is director of property maintenance at Gentoo Group.

Gentoo has confirmed that their vehicles have been targeted by vandals and that police are conducting an "ongoing investigation".
Gentoo has confirmed that their vehicles have been targeted by vandals and that police are conducting an “ongoing investigation”.
He said: “We’re currently supporting Northumbria Police with their ongoing investigation in relation to vandalism towards Gentoo vehicles.”