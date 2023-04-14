Sunderland housing group Gentoo confirms vehicles have been vandalised
Vandals have trashed vehicles belonging to housing association Gentoo, the company has confirmed
No specific details have been provided by the Sunderland-based group, but the company, which runs the city’s social housing, said police were investigating.
The Echo understands more than one vehicle has been targeted in separate incidents in the city.
James Haste is director of property maintenance at Gentoo Group.
He said: “We’re currently supporting Northumbria Police with their ongoing investigation in relation to vandalism towards Gentoo vehicles.”