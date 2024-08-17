How Sunderland spent the summer holidays in the 1980s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a question we all faced when we went back to school after the Summer holidays.

What did you do with your six week break?

In 1980, Wearside youngsters had some incredible answers. It was a Summer they would never forget.

Two of them became heroes and loads of others raised vital funds. Here’s their story.

Two 12-year-old Sunderland boys were heroes after pulling a man to safety from the sea in 1980.

Stephen Miller and Tony Butler were both 12 when they went into the water at Hendon.

‘Water was up to our thighs’

Stephen said at the time: “The next thing we knew he was floating out to sea.

The young Hendon heroes - Stephen Miller and Tony Butler - who ran into the sea in 1980 to save a man. | se

“We ran in after him in our clothes and reached him when he was about 30ft from the beach. By this time, the water was up to our thighs.”

The boys dragged him towards shore when they got a helping hand from other youths.

Raising money towards saving lives

That same Summer, children of Myrella Crescent, Tunstall, launched their own fundraising drive to help a Sunderland Echo appeal.

Children from Myrella Crescent who raised vital funds for the Echocardiograph appeal 44 years ago. | se

Seven children from the Crescent, aged five to 13, supported the Echocardiograph Appeal.

They held a jumble sale, a raffle and a cake stall in Grangetown Community Centre, and the proceeds amounted to £210.

Their mams helped as well

The children needed a little help and the efforts of mothers Mrs Irene Richardson, Mrs Ann Adamson and Mrs Brenda Robinson were appreciated.

The support meant the appeal was fast approaching £5,000. The money was going towards the cost of a machine for the coronary care unit of Sunderland District Hospital, to facilitate the speedy and painless diagnosis of heart troubles.

It was just as inspiring in Easington Lane.

A village campaign which raised more than £500

Villagers lined up to buy a brick for Easington Lane Methodist Church.

Customers bought a brick from the Vicar, Reverend Eric Baker, and then watched it as it was being laid on the site of the new church, which was in Brickgarth.

Locals who bought a brick for Easington Lane Methodist Church. Customers bought a brick from the Vicar, the Rev Eric Baker, and then watched it being laid on the site of the new church - in Brickgarth. | se

The event in the village, which got plenty of support from youngsters, was organised as part of the building for the new church, and it helped to raise £526.

Tell us about the best six week Summer holiday you had by emailing [email protected]