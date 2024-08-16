When Sunderland did 'plastic surgery' on the creatures of the Elephant Tearooms
They had to answer a question:
Did the elephants - high up on the building at the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West - have their trunks raised or lowered?’
The trunks had been knocked off over the years and it was a poser when it came to restoration.
The Echo eventually came up with the answer
But the answer eventually emerged in when letters were sent to the Sunderland Echo by a reader proved that the trunks were raised.
Once that was settled, ornamental mason John Edwards could get busy performing “plastic surgery.”
His work was not only on the elephants but also on the array of exotic birds and gargoyles which adorn the towered and turreted frontage.
A building with a great history
The building had a history of being Williams and Glyn’s Bank, and the Elephant Tea Rooms at different stages.
And as noses and wings were replaced, other men were at work removing the coat of cream paint from the outside of the building and restoring the original terracotta brickwork.
The facade was designed as a fitting exterior for the Elephant Tea Rooms.
On the elephants’ backs are packs of tea and there are also inscribed tea casks.
