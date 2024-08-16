Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craftsmen had a ticklish problem to solve before they could begin restoring the Oriental glory of a historic Sunderland building 44 years ago.

They had to answer a question:

Did the elephants - high up on the building at the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West - have their trunks raised or lowered?’

The trunks had been knocked off over the years and it was a poser when it came to restoration.

Ornamental mason John Edwards inspects a stone elephant before beginning "plastic surgery". | se

The Echo eventually came up with the answer

But the answer eventually emerged in when letters were sent to the Sunderland Echo by a reader proved that the trunks were raised.

Once that was settled, ornamental mason John Edwards could get busy performing “plastic surgery.”

His work was not only on the elephants but also on the array of exotic birds and gargoyles which adorn the towered and turreted frontage.

The Elephant Tea Rooms corner of High Street West and Fawcett Street as it looked in 1990. | se

A building with a great history

The building had a history of being Williams and Glyn’s Bank, and the Elephant Tea Rooms at different stages.

And as noses and wings were replaced, other men were at work removing the coat of cream paint from the outside of the building and restoring the original terracotta brickwork.

Bringing you forward to the view in 2020. | se

The facade was designed as a fitting exterior for the Elephant Tea Rooms.

On the elephants’ backs are packs of tea and there are also inscribed tea casks.

