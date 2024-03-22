Work complete on Sunderland's Elephant Tea Rooms, with businesses invited to move in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elephant Tea Rooms. Submitted picture.

Work is finally complete on work to restore the Sunderland's much-loved Elephant Tea Rooms building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II-listed landmark has been undergoing repair and improvement work to restore its distinctive decoration and features, including the famous elephants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New shop fronts have also transformed its appearance from ground level.

Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council, said: “The completion of the restoration of Elephant Tea Rooms marks a significant milestone in our efforts to preserve and enhance Sunderland’s rich heritage.

“I am delighted to see this iconic building respectfully restored to its former glory, and I believe it will be a source of pride in our city for years to come.”

Jules Brown, historic places advisor at Historic England, said: “Adorned with stone elephants and gargoyles, the Tea Rooms is one of Sunderland’s most distinctive and best-loved landmarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really pleased that Historic England has been able to support Sunderland City Council’s restoration of this wonderful building, which I hope – together with the recently revitalised Mackie’s Corner – will bring new economic opportunities to this part of the city centre.”

Elephant Tea Rooms has been part of Sunderland’s history since the 1870s, when it was designed by the renowned Sunderland architect Frank Caws and built for tea merchant Ronald Grimshaw, who used it as a grocer’s shop and tea warehouse for Grimshaw & Son.

The building was built in what is known as 'Hindu Gothic'. In latter years, it was home to the now-closed Royal Bank of Scotland.

Regeneration works – designed by Mosedale Gillatt Architects Ltd and delivered by specialist local contractors NCS Ltd and stone masons Mason and Forster – includes a striking new shopfront with intricate brickwork and vaulted corner turret feature, restored terracotta ornamental elephants and gargoyles using traditional craft skills, and a new timber shop front and windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was Supported with more than £700,000 funding from Sunderland City Council, Historic England and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (DLUHC) through the Future High Street Fund and Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) programme.

The team behind the project say it has given new life to the building while respecting its 'historic character and charm'.

They are now hoping it will offer businesses a chance to base themselves in the city centre, providing 'a distinctive setting suitable for the likes of retail, hospitality, or cultural uses'.

Sunderland City Council is due to market the building soon to entrepreneurs and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter added: “We are excited to see this incredible building open its doors to new occupiers, further enhancing our city centre alongside other successful restoration projects at Mackie’s Corner and at 170-175 High Street West.”