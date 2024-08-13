Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phew what a scorcher! But don’t rule out a thundery shower or two before the end of August.

Weather experts are predicting a heatwave over the next few days with the possibility of heavy showers thrown in.

But will it match these epic scenes which we saw in Sunderland in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightning brought down power lines

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August 1975, a lightning strike had a direct hit on power lines at Witherwack.

It blacked out more than 500 homes and was eventually traced to a lightning strike on the the Fulwell West switch line.

Workers restore power after the lightning strike which brought down lines and cut off supplies to 500 homes in Fulwell in 1975. | se

It blew out insulators and conductors, and brought the line to the ground.

Engineers were pictured replacing the damaged cables.

Earlier, they had rigged up a temporary line to provide power to Red House Estate and Fulwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Threats to homes in Silksworth

In August 1971, floods threatened to sweep through homes in the Silksworth Lane area and the Sunderland Echo was there to record these scenes.

Flood water flows down Silksworth Lane in this scene from August 1971. | se

In August 1980, it took more than two days to re-open a subway in Houghton after it was flooded during storms.

These workers were tasked with clearing out flooded drains which closed a subway in Houghton in 1980. | se

Firefighters faced 3ft of water after flash floods

Here’s a scene from Sunderland in 1997.

Fire crews found themselves in 3ft of water when flash floods hit the city.

Flash floods caused havoc. Hundreds of homes and businesses were left under water after more than three hours of torrential rain.

Firemen were almost waist-deep in water.

Tell us about the worst flash floods that you can remember on Wearside.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.