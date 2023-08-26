News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Nine pictures of Silksworth Lane over the years, featuring the Blue Parrot Cookery Club, Hunters Lodge and a Sunderland manager opening a hairdressers.

Storms, cricket, fruit and veg: We've got it all

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Aug 2023, 22:15 BST

Get into gear: Because we're taking another retro drive down a Sunderland road.

This time, Silksworth Lane gets our attention and our Echo archive journey starts in the 1950s.

We've got the Blue Parrot Cookery Club, Hunters Lodge and a Sunderland manager opening a hairdressers.

It's all in our time travelling tribute to Silksworth Lane.

Seventy years of Silksworth Lane in Echo archive photos.

1. Scenes from Silksworth Lane

Seventy years of Silksworth Lane in Echo archive photos.

Photo Sales
St Nicholas Church in Silksworth Lane in 1955.

2. Back to the 50s

St Nicholas Church in Silksworth Lane in 1955.

Photo Sales
Back to August 1971 when these floods brought disruption to Silksworth Lane.

3. A Summer downpour

Back to August 1971 when these floods brought disruption to Silksworth Lane.

Photo Sales
A royal wedding street party in Silksworth Lane in 1981.

4. In the mood to celebrate

A royal wedding street party in Silksworth Lane in 1981.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia