The Sunderland beauty spot which was under threat from slag and waste

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jul 2024, 05:38 BST
A Sunderland scenic spot was in danger of disappearing less than 50 years ago.

It was in 1957 when a plan was proposed for Hylton Dene to be filled in with slag and waste from Hyton Colliery.

The prospect was considered in a National Coal Board plan.

Were the Dene’s days numbered?

Hylton Dene in 1957. It was being considered for a scheme which would have seen it filled in.
Hylton Dene in 1957. It was being considered for a scheme which would have seen it filled in. | se

Hylton Dene, a place of rural beauty on the outskirts of Castletown, consisted of a lake flanked by wooded slopes.

But an Echo report from 1957 said: “It will vanish if an NCB plan to have it ''filled in" is approved.

Standing idle in the bus station

Also in the headlines that year;

Sixty buses were standing idle at Park Lane as a result of a one day token strike today by 216 employees.

Park Lane bus depot in 1957 on the day of a strike.
Park Lane bus depot in 1957 on the day of a strike. | se

No joy for Raich on return to Roker

SAFC hero Raich Carter was back at Roker Park - as the manager of Leeds United.

He sat in the directors box but his side were beaten 2-0 by the Black Cats.

Raich Carter in the directors box at Roker Park in 1957. He was the manager of Leeds United at the time.
Raich Carter in the directors box at Roker Park in 1957. He was the manager of Leeds United at the time. | se

The era of the police traffic control box in the centre of Durham City was coming to an end.

The traffic control box in Market Square in Durham which was about to disappear from the city in 1957.
The traffic control box in Market Square in Durham which was about to disappear from the city in 1957. | se

The City's plan to introduce Britain’s first TV controlled traffic lights was being considered.

In the end, they lasted until 1975.

We want to hear from people who have memories of living on Wearside in the 1950s. Email [email protected]

