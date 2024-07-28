The Sunderland beauty spot which was under threat from slag and waste
It was in 1957 when a plan was proposed for Hylton Dene to be filled in with slag and waste from Hyton Colliery.
The prospect was considered in a National Coal Board plan.
Were the Dene’s days numbered?
Hylton Dene, a place of rural beauty on the outskirts of Castletown, consisted of a lake flanked by wooded slopes.
But an Echo report from 1957 said: “It will vanish if an NCB plan to have it ''filled in" is approved.
Also in the headlines that year;
Sixty buses were standing idle at Park Lane as a result of a one day token strike today by 216 employees.
No joy for Raich on return to Roker
SAFC hero Raich Carter was back at Roker Park - as the manager of Leeds United.
He sat in the directors box but his side were beaten 2-0 by the Black Cats.
The City's plan to introduce Britain’s first TV controlled traffic lights was being considered.
In the end, they lasted until 1975.
