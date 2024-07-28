The Sunderland beauty spot which was under threat from slag and waste

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland scenic spot was in danger of disappearing less than 50 years ago.

It was in 1957 when a plan was proposed for Hylton Dene to be filled in with slag and waste from Hyton Colliery.

The prospect was considered in a National Coal Board plan.

Were the Dene’s days numbered?

Hylton Dene in 1957. It was being considered for a scheme which would have seen it filled in. | se

Hylton Dene, a place of rural beauty on the outskirts of Castletown, consisted of a lake flanked by wooded slopes.

But an Echo report from 1957 said: “It will vanish if an NCB plan to have it ''filled in" is approved.

Standing idle in the bus station

Also in the headlines that year;

Sixty buses were standing idle at Park Lane as a result of a one day token strike today by 216 employees.

Park Lane bus depot in 1957 on the day of a strike. | se

No joy for Raich on return to Roker

SAFC hero Raich Carter was back at Roker Park - as the manager of Leeds United.

He sat in the directors box but his side were beaten 2-0 by the Black Cats.

Raich Carter in the directors box at Roker Park in 1957. He was the manager of Leeds United at the time. | se

The traffic control box in Market Square in Durham which was about to disappear from the city in 1957. | se

The City's plan to introduce Britain’s first TV controlled traffic lights was being considered.

In the end, they lasted until 1975.