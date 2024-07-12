When a 9.30pm curfew was planned for Sunderland teenagers in the 1970s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jul 2024, 05:58 BST
A Sunderland vicar came up with his own suggestion for tackling vandals - and what a plan it was in the 1970s.

A 9.30pm curfew for teenagers would be one way of dealing with vandals who prowl the streets at night, said Father Peter Spargo, the Vicar of St Margaret’s Church in Castletown.

He put forward his idea while writing in his parish magazine in July 1977.

Kept by the police until the parents paid a fine

He said at the time: “Any young person out after 9.30pm would be arrested, taken to the police station, and kept there until the parents arrived to be heavily fined.

Sunderland as it looked back in 1977.Sunderland as it looked back in 1977.
Sunderland as it looked back in 1977. | se

“This would soon put a stop to the wanton destruction which continually goes on in so many places.”

Father Spargo added: “Parents should be made responsible for what their children do.

‘Sick and tired of young thugs’

“At present they get away with it completely and it is time action was taken. The ordinary law-abiding citizen is sick and tired of young thugs who think they can do just as they like and get away with it.”

A retro view of St Margaret's Church in Castletown.A retro view of St Margaret's Church in Castletown.
A retro view of St Margaret's Church in Castletown. | se

Tell us if you think he was right, and if you remember life in Sunderland in the late 1970s.

