17 Sunderland restaurants that we've loved and lost, from Jonny Ringo's to Elizabeths

1 . Elizabeth's Restaurant, Bridge Street

An institution in Sunderland, it was a sad day when long-running restaurant Elizabeth's closed its doors in 2017. It was well-known for its Sunday dinners and the site's history as a restaurant went back to at least the Second World War, when it was the place to be seen by Sunderland folk as they dressed up and enjoyed a lunch or dinner away from their graft. It's pictured here in March 1999. Photo: Sunderland Echo