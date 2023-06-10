17 Sunderland restaurants that we've loved and lost, from Jonny Ringo's to Elizabeths

From the bright lights and Budweiser of Jonny Ringo’s in Park Lane to a proper Sunday dinner at Elizabeth’s, Sunderland’s been home to a host of restaurants over the years.
We’ve had a rifle through our archives to bring you some favourites over the years.
1. Elizabeth's Restaurant, Bridge Street
An institution in Sunderland, it was a sad day when long-running restaurant Elizabeth's closed its doors in 2017. It was well-known for its Sunday dinners and the site's history as a restaurant went back to at least the Second World War, when it was the place to be seen by Sunderland folk as they dressed up and enjoyed a lunch or dinner away from their graft. It's pictured here in March 1999. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The Ropery, Deptford
Despite being an historic building with great riverside views, this site, which is currently a wedding venue, has changed hands a number of times over the years and is pictured here as The Ropery pub. Originally called Deptford Patent Ropery, and opened in 1793, it was the world’s first factory producing machine-made rope. Today it's a wedding venue. Photo: JPI Media
3. Jonny Ringo's, Park Lane
Back in the '90s Jonny Ringo's was one of the best restaurants in Sunderland, thanks to its big portions and American theme. You could pop in for a burger before heading upstairs to Fino's. It later became Chase, before being demolished to make way for Port of Call. Photo: JPI Media
4. La Familia restaurant, Ship Isis, Silksworth Row
A few restaurants have tried to make a go of it in the upstairs room at Ship Isis, including Italian restaurant La Familia, Burnett's and Papa's Tapas. The historic pub was taken over by the team behind the successful Mexico 70 restaurant. Today, it's also home to the hugely-popular Wild Fire Pizza. Photo: Stu Norton