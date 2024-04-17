Going batty in Sunderland as we mark Bat Appreciation Day
It’s time to big up the bat with a look back at all these times the furry creatures grabbed our attention. Today is Bat Appreciation Society and we couldn’t let the occasion go without a tribute to the pipistrelles, noctules and daubentons of Wearside.
The bat which held up a demolition
Meat Loaf the female whiskered bat was found by maintenance staff off the A1(M) near Durham in June 2023 after getting into difficulties in the hot weather.
The former Carlton Bingo Hall in Murton had been due to come down in July 2012, but the persistent pipistrelle had its own way.
Seven months on, the disused Woods Terrace building was still there after a single bat was found during a survey.
Because it was a protected species, it meant the bulldozers were kept at bay.
Demolition work could not go ahead until a suitable new roost was found.
Did you detect a pipistrelle in Herrington Country Park
In 2012, walkers took detectors along to Herrington Country Park to try and hear common pipistrelle, noctule and daubenton bats.
In 2014, you could join in with a guided bat walk at Hylton Dene, led by the Durham Wildlife Trust.
The dene was home to pipistrelle bats and the daubenton’s species could also be found in the area.
And in 2023, Roker Park was being touted for new developments to protect the wildlife after a report said that grey squirrels, hedgehogs, common pipistrelle bats, woodpecker, owls, ducks, gulls and a swan all lived there.
