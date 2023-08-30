News you can trust since 1873
Roker Park is receiving £1.6million-worth of ongoing improvementsRoker Park is receiving £1.6million-worth of ongoing improvements
8 improvements at Sunderland's Roker Park as part of £1.6million investment

Roker Park recently welcomed its first permanent food and drink offering in the form of Ruhe coffee shop.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST

The new addition, however, is just one in a wave of ongoing improvements totalling £1.6million at the Victorian park, which is owned by Sunderland City Council. Here’s what else is happening at the seafront park, which dates back to 1880, from improving planting schemes to restoring its landmark buildings.

Pavement works continue in front of Ruhe and the next phase of improvements in this section of the park includes the creation of amphitheatre-style seating on the bank in front of the bandstand.

1. New seating

Pavement works continue in front of Ruhe and the next phase of improvements in this section of the park includes the creation of amphitheatre-style seating on the bank in front of the bandstand. Photo: National world

The impressive Grade II-listed bandstand will be restored to put it back at the heart of the park for performances and more.

2. Grand restoration

The impressive Grade II-listed bandstand will be restored to put it back at the heart of the park for performances and more. Photo: national world

The former park-keepers' lodge is being refurbished and an accessible changing places toilet will be installed.

3. Old park keepers' lodge

The former park-keepers' lodge is being refurbished and an accessible changing places toilet will be installed. Photo: national world

Improvements to the tennis courts in Roker Park is part of a £380,000 investment aimed at breathing new life into 17 tennis courts in parks across the city. Sunderland City Council secured more than £310,000 from the Government and the LTA Tennis Foundation, which it is match funding with £71,000 from its own budget to improve the tennis courts.

4. Tennis courts

Improvements to the tennis courts in Roker Park is part of a £380,000 investment aimed at breathing new life into 17 tennis courts in parks across the city. Sunderland City Council secured more than £310,000 from the Government and the LTA Tennis Foundation, which it is match funding with £71,000 from its own budget to improve the tennis courts. Photo: National World

