8 improvements at Sunderland's Roker Park as part of £1.6million investment

Roker Park recently welcomed its first permanent food and drink offering in the form of Ruhe coffee shop.
The new addition, however, is just one in a wave of ongoing improvements totalling £1.6million at the Victorian park, which is owned by Sunderland City Council. Here’s what else is happening at the seafront park, which dates back to 1880, from improving planting schemes to restoring its landmark buildings.
1. New seating
Pavement works continue in front of Ruhe and the next phase of improvements in this section of the park includes the creation of amphitheatre-style seating on the bank in front of the bandstand. Photo: National world
2. Grand restoration
The impressive Grade II-listed bandstand will be restored to put it back at the heart of the park for performances and more. Photo: national world
3. Old park keepers' lodge
The former park-keepers' lodge is being refurbished and an accessible changing places toilet will be installed. Photo: national world
4. Tennis courts
Improvements to the tennis courts in Roker Park is part of a £380,000 investment aimed at breathing new life into 17 tennis courts in parks across the city. Sunderland City Council secured more than £310,000 from the Government and the LTA Tennis Foundation, which it is match funding with £71,000 from its own budget to improve the tennis courts. Photo: National World