A line-up of golden Sunderland connections to Britain's Got Talent
It’s coming back! Britain’s Got Talent is all set for a return to our television screens and that means more moments to remember.
We have got our own Wearside memories from the show and here’s some from the Echo archives.
Now that’s unique
In 2009, a Sunderland man reached the semi final of the show with a unique act.
Nick McQuillan, who performed under the stage name of Nick Hell, wowed the judges and the public by pulling a bin up using chains through his ears.
Another part of his act was attaching a clothes hanger through his nose.
He was a wow in series 3.
Spellbinding in 2010
One act which won the competition, in 2010, was gymnastic troupe Spelbound and here they are during a training session when they visited Durham that year.
Staying with 2010, the runners-up were Twist and Pulse, and they were a duo who specialised in street dance.
They were a big hit again in 2013 when they came to Sunderland to hold a workshop session at Studio Jam in Villiers Street.
What an ace performance
Another big hit was the Jive Aces who reached the semi final in 2012.
The people of Sunderland loved them when they performed in the Market Square three years later in 2015.
Tell us if you went to see their live open air show.
