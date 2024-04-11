A line-up of golden Sunderland connections to Britain's Got Talent

Sunderland man reached the semi final with this act
By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:29 BST
It’s coming back! Britain’s Got Talent is all set for a return to our television screens and that means more moments to remember.

We have got our own Wearside memories from the show and here’s some from the Echo archives.

Now that’s unique

In 2009, a Sunderland man reached the semi final of the show with a unique act.

Nick McQuillan and his unique stage act which won him a semi-final place on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.Nick McQuillan and his unique stage act which won him a semi-final place on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.
Nick McQuillan and his unique stage act which won him a semi-final place on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Nick McQuillan, who performed under the stage name of Nick Hell, wowed the judges and the public by pulling a bin up using chains through his ears.

Another part of his act was attaching a clothes hanger through his nose.

He was a wow in series 3.

Spellbinding in 2010

One act which won the competition, in 2010, was gymnastic troupe Spelbound and here they are during a training session when they visited Durham that year.

Spelbound joined in with a training session with fellow members of the GB Sports Acrobatics team in Durham in 2010.Spelbound joined in with a training session with fellow members of the GB Sports Acrobatics team in Durham in 2010.
Spelbound joined in with a training session with fellow members of the GB Sports Acrobatics team in Durham in 2010.
Staying with 2010, the runners-up were Twist and Pulse, and they were a duo who specialised in street dance.

They were a big hit again in 2013 when they came to Sunderland to hold a workshop session at Studio Jam in Villiers Street.

Britains Got Talent act Twist & Pulse (seated front) with street dancers during their workshop at Studio Jam.Britains Got Talent act Twist & Pulse (seated front) with street dancers during their workshop at Studio Jam.
Britains Got Talent act Twist & Pulse (seated front) with street dancers during their workshop at Studio Jam.

What an ace performance

Another big hit was the Jive Aces who reached the semi final in 2012.

The Jive Aces were a big hit with their live show in Market Square in 2015.The Jive Aces were a big hit with their live show in Market Square in 2015.
The Jive Aces were a big hit with their live show in Market Square in 2015.

The people of Sunderland loved them when they performed in the Market Square three years later in 2015.

Dancing back in time to the Market Square in Sunderland nine years ago.Dancing back in time to the Market Square in Sunderland nine years ago.
Dancing back in time to the Market Square in Sunderland nine years ago.

Tell us if you went to see their live open air show.

Be a star and tell us about your links to Britain’s Got Talent by emailing [email protected]

And did you know, the Echo has its own dedicated online page to news from the show. Have a look.

