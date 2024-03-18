Seven Sunderland selfies taken on special days between 2013 and 2017

1. A gallery of smiles
Super selfie moments from Sunderland's past.
2. On show in 2013
Rebecca Travis took a "selfie" during the "You Are The Company In Which You Keep" exhibition at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, 11 years ago.
3. Niall in the picture
Former Sunderland footballer Niall Quinn posed for a selfie with Year Manager Helen O'Brien during his visit to Wellfield Community School in Wingate in 2014.
4. Food for thought in 2016
Mandy Johnson and Graham Boyle had a selfie moment at Sunderland's Summer Foodfest at the Stadium of Light 8 years ago.
