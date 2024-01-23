Heaven 17, Peter Hook & The Light and Altered Images have been announced as special guests for The Human League’s huge outdoor show at Herrington Country Park in July 2024.

The Human League have revealed the three support acts for their Live At Herrington show on Friday, July 12.

Opening up the summer series of events at the park, Heaven 17, Peter Hook & The Light and Altered Images will all be joining The Human League as part of a huge summer show of 80’s and 90’s music.

Since 1978, The Human League has released nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum-selling DARE, four EPs, over thirty singles, several compilation albums, two US #1 singles and have sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

Their hits include the anthemic Don't You Want Me, Tell Me When and Mirror Man.

The Human League join a strong line-up of music at the country park next summer.

DJ, broadcaster and dance music legend, Pete Tong will bring his Ibiza Classics show to Herrington Country Park on July 19, 2024.

It's also been announced that the new Monument Festival replaces the rock day of Kubix Festival. Taking place on July 20, it features The Kooks, Jake Bugg and The Coral.

Ahead of that, the pop day of Kubix Festival, on July 13, features Busted, Sam Ryder, Vengaboys and more.

Tickets for The Human League plus special guests at Herrington Country Park are priced from £39.50 plus booking fee.