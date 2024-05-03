The pop star who took a Sunderland boy to hospital

‘The car ride was smashing’
By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:59 BST
Talk about an adventure! Sunderland boy Joseph Tyson certainly had one to remember thanks to a pop star.

The 10-year-old broke his leg in 1957 but that’s only the start of his story.

His dad ran to a boarding house to phone for an ambulance

He had to be taken to hospital to have the plaster removed. His dad went to a nearby boarding house to phone for an ambulance.

But unbeknown to him, a pop star was staying there and he overheard every word of the phone call.

Ronnie Hilton, the singer who became a hero to Sunderland boy Joseph Tyson.Ronnie Hilton, the singer who became a hero to Sunderland boy Joseph Tyson.
Ronnie Hilton, the singer who became a hero to Sunderland boy Joseph Tyson.

From chart topper to local hero

It was Ronnie Hilton, the man who had a number 1 with ‘A Windmill in Old Amsterdam’.

Ronnie Hilton, the 1950s singing heartthrob who showed his kindness in Sunderland. Photo: PA.Ronnie Hilton, the 1950s singing heartthrob who showed his kindness in Sunderland. Photo: PA.
Ronnie Hilton, the 1950s singing heartthrob who showed his kindness in Sunderland. Photo: PA.

The next thing that the Tyson family knew was when a car arrived outside their house in Salem Hill South.

It was Ronnie who personally drove Joseph to hospital to have the plaster removed.

‘The car ride was smashing’

Joseph later said: “The car ride was smashing.”

It was another great story of kindness which made the pages of the Sunderland Echo.

