Nine pictures of Lloyds Bank staff in Sunderland from 2007 to 2015

Here’s 9 photos of note and they all show Lloyds Bank workers on Wearside.
It’s another in our great Echo picture profiles of Sunderland companies and the people who have worked for them in the past.
Now it’s the turn of Lloyds with a gallery of great scenes from 2007 to 2015.
2. Catching up in Castletown
Lloyds Bank manager Keith Nicholson, left, was pictured in 2007 for this Castletown photo, when he was joined by representatives of the Castletown Allotment Association.
3. Miles of memories in Fawcett Street
Staff at the Fawcett Street branch set off on a charity bike ride in February 2013, and Andrea Barker was first in the saddle.
4. Retro with Ropery Walk School
A big day in Seaham where the Lloyds bank branch was officially opened in 2013. Branch manager Susan Hope and Ashley Wayman, the Local Director for Lloyds, were joined civic dignitaries and children from Ropery Walk Primary School.
