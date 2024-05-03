Nine pictures of Lloyds Bank staff in Sunderland from 2007 to 2015

Lovely Lloyds workers who painted buildings and did charity bike rides

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:57 BST

Here’s 9 photos of note and they all show Lloyds Bank workers on Wearside.

It’s another in our great Echo picture profiles of Sunderland companies and the people who have worked for them in the past.

We’ve already taken a look at Speedings, Vaux, Dewhirst and more.

Now it’s the turn of Lloyds with a gallery of great scenes from 2007 to 2015.

Lots of Lloyds Bank memories from Sunderland and East Durham. Share yours if you spotted a familiar face.

1. Looking back on faces from Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank manager Keith Nicholson, left, was pictured in 2007 for this Castletown photo, when he was joined by representatives of the Castletown Allotment Association.

2. Catching up in Castletown

Staff at the Fawcett Street branch set off on a charity bike ride in February 2013, and Andrea Barker was first in the saddle.

3. Miles of memories in Fawcett Street

A big day in Seaham where the Lloyds bank branch was officially opened in 2013. Branch manager Susan Hope and Ashley Wayman, the Local Director for Lloyds, were joined civic dignitaries and children from Ropery Walk Primary School.

4. Retro with Ropery Walk School

Related topics:LloydsSunderlandNostalgia

