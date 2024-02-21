Join us for another set of Sunderland faces from the past.
1. A gallery of great scenes
Dewhirsts in 9 retro photos but how many faces do you remember?
2. An insight from 1982
A look inside the Pennywell factory during an open day in October 1982.
3. Stepping out in style
More than 140 staff walked from the Pennywell factory to Whitburn in 1984 to raise money for medical research.
4. All in red and white
Staff held a red and white themed part at Dewhirsts Pennywell in May 1996.