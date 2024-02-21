News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Dewhirst staff in Sunderland: Party time, work trips and inside the factories

Staff reunions and open days in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:31 GMT

Join us for another set of Sunderland faces from the past.

We love to put the Echo archive spotlight on workers from different businesses across the city.

We have featured Greggs, Hays Travel, Vaux and more.

Now it is the turn of Dewhirsts and we have got scenes from Leechmere and Pennywell.

If you were pictured at an open day, on a day trip or doing a sponsored walk, we might just have you on camera.

Dewhirsts in 9 retro photos but how many faces do you remember?

A look inside the Pennywell factory during an open day in October 1982.

2. An insight from 1982

More than 140 staff walked from the Pennywell factory to Whitburn in 1984 to raise money for medical research.

3. Stepping out in style

Staff held a red and white themed part at Dewhirsts Pennywell in May 1996.

4. All in red and white

