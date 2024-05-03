11 Sunderland posties who hit the headlines for courage, loyalty and lifesaving

Hats off to these men and women of letters.
Here are 11 Sunderland posties who made the news for their great work.
One foiled a mugger in 2008 and another appeared on TV in 1994.
Another prevented a pile-up on a busy road in 1999 and one of them delivered letters on the same round for 30 years.
Intrigued? Read on for an Echo archive look at some inspiring Wearsiders.
1. Delivering 11 of the best memories
They play a huge part in Wearside lives but how many of these do you remember.
2. Brilliant work from Billy
Hats off to Billy Dunn who spared a moment for a photo on his final round at Hylton Castle in June 1992.
3. The bare facts with Brent
Harraton postman Brent Sadler appeared on the Channel 4 programme Fantasically Good Looking Man in 1994.
4. You're the best
Sadie Ditch had a kiss for postman Steve Wilson who was nominated Postie of the Year in 1995.
Here he is with locals at Cuthbertson Court in Seaburn.
