Sing up if you remember this all-British conquering barbershop team from Sunderland.

It was back in 1982 when The Roker Peers of Harmony took on everyone - and won.

They took first prize at the British Association of Barbershop Singers annual convention, held at Warwick University.

The best by far

The 52 Wearside harmonizers impressed the 15 judges with their renditions of “Meet Me In Rose Time, Rose, ” and “Midnight Rose, ”.

They were so far ahead of the opposition that they took first place by 102 points.

Read More Seven Sunderland stories which made the news in 1982

Dazzling in their yellow suits

The chorus, under the direction of Keith Murray, rehearsed once a week in a local school and a Sunderland Echo report at the time said they ‘dazzle audiences when they perform all over the country in their yellow suits.

One of their members said: “We have been knocking on the door for five years and it has finally opened. The chorus has taken the bronze medal three times and the silver twice before winning the competition.”

Members of two quartets within the Roker Peers Harmony group with the trophies won by the whole group. | se

‘Everyone is cock-a-hoop’

The members of the Peers came from all over Tyne and Wear and were very dedicated.

All their hard work finally paid off and everyone in the chorus was “cock-a-hoop”, said one of the singers.

Tell us if you were one of the Roker Peers back then and what you remember about your UK conquests in the early 1980s.