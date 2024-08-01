Sing up if you remember the all-conquering Roker Peers - best barbershop group in Britain
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was back in 1982 when The Roker Peers of Harmony took on everyone - and won.
They took first prize at the British Association of Barbershop Singers annual convention, held at Warwick University.
The best by far
The 52 Wearside harmonizers impressed the 15 judges with their renditions of “Meet Me In Rose Time, Rose, ” and “Midnight Rose, ”.
They were so far ahead of the opposition that they took first place by 102 points.
Dazzling in their yellow suits
The chorus, under the direction of Keith Murray, rehearsed once a week in a local school and a Sunderland Echo report at the time said they ‘dazzle audiences when they perform all over the country in their yellow suits.
One of their members said: “We have been knocking on the door for five years and it has finally opened. The chorus has taken the bronze medal three times and the silver twice before winning the competition.”
‘Everyone is cock-a-hoop’
The members of the Peers came from all over Tyne and Wear and were very dedicated.
All their hard work finally paid off and everyone in the chorus was “cock-a-hoop”, said one of the singers.
Tell us if you were one of the Roker Peers back then and what you remember about your UK conquests in the early 1980s.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.